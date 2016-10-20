

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday reported that its profit for the third quarter declined 56 percent from last year on lower revenues and higher expenses. However, both revenue and adjusted earnings for the quarter beat analysts' estimates. The company's shares are rising more than 2 percent in pre-market activity.



Net income for the third quarter declined to $737 million or $1.40 per share from $1.69 billion or $2.49 per share in the same period last year.



As a result of the reversal of the valuation allowance on the company's deferred tax assets as of December 31, 2015, the latest quarter's results include a $452 million provision for income taxes. There was no tax provision for federal income taxes recorded in the prior year.



However, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.80 per share, compared to $2.77 per share in the year-ago period. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.57 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Total operating revenues for the quarter were $10.59 billion, down 1.1 percent from $10.71 billion in the year-ago period. Wall Street expected revenues of $10.56 billion.



Total capacity, measured in available seat miles or ASM, declined 1.2 percent. Total revenue per ASM was down 2.2 percent from the year-ago period to 14.73 cents. This decrease was due to competitive capacity growth, continued macroeconomic softness outside of the U.S., and foreign currency weakness.



Total operating expenses in the quarter rose 5.2 percent to $9.2 billion, due primarily to a 15.3 percent increase in salaries and benefits expense.



The company declared a dividend of $0.10 per share to be paid on November 21, 2016, to stockholders of record as of November 7, 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX