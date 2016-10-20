Global Off-grid Energy Storage System Market Report 2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global off-grid energy storage system market to grow at a CAGR of 6.65% during the period 2016-2020.

Emergence of new energy technologies will be a key trend for market growth. Companies are focused on the advances of battery storage technology. They are investing heavily in R&D departments so that with new technologies they can reduce the battery costs, which is a major issue for the battery energy storage system market. Battery energy storage systems have encountered many breakthroughs and technological advances that result in reduction of cost and increase the efficiency of batteries.

Off-grid power generation systems are generally used when there are capital limitations or the physical landscape makes it tough to have a grid connection. Off-grid energy storage systems are used in localities that are far away from populated areas or cities and not connected to any electricity grid. In these regions, despite the presence of independent power supply providers, electricity is not available 24/7 to consumers. This creates a demand for energy storage systems that aid in storing electricity for future use during power outages.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global off-grid energy storage system market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the demand for energy storage for off-grid systems for application by end-users in each region and their corresponding key countries. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors



Aquion Energy

Green Charge

LG Chem

NEC Energy Solutions

NRG Energy

Other prominent vendors



Amperex Technology

Boston Power

China Aviation Lithium Battery

EnerSys

GE Energy Storage

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Primus Power

SAFT

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Toshiba

Xtreme Power

