Research and Markets - Asia Pacific A2P SMS Market 2016-2022: Companies to Watch for - 1Wavecell, RouteSMS Solutions Limited & Wegus Infotech Private

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Asia Pacific A2P SMS Market - By Services (Transactional & Promotional), By Verticals, By Countries-Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts, 2016-2022" report to their offering.

The Asia Pacific A2P SMS market is analyzed based on three segments, namely service, verticals and countries. In the next 5 years, A2P SMS is set to be the golden era for players to enhance the business or to capture the revenue in this market.

There is a huge demand for A2P messaging services and services segment covers transactional and promotional services. The transactional service is expected to contribute the major market share for Asia Pacific A2P SMS market. Currently, the A2P SMS market is growing rapidly as SMEs & larger enterprises are aggressively adopting this technology to reach their customer in an effective and easy way.



Countries segment covers developed countries - Japan, ANZ, South Korea, Singapore and others, and developing countries - China, India, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and others. The developing countries hold the major market share compared to developed countries due to positive growth in the mobile market and internet subscriber base. Further, increasing demand for mobile application in enterprises and consumer landscape, rising spending on mobile applications, government initiatives and adoption of mobile phones are few of the factors expected to drive the A2P SMS market growth in the upcoming years.



The key players covered in the report are Vodafone Group Plc., Bharti Airtel Limited, SK Telecom Co. Ltd., China Unicom Ltd., Singapore Telecommunications Limited, Tanla Solutions Limited, SAP SE, Orange Business Services and TATA Communications Limited.



The study covers and analyzes the Asia Pacific A2P SMS market. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Outlook



2 Report Outline



3 Market Snapshot



4 Market Outlook



5 Market Characteristics



6 Services: Market Size and Analysis



7 Verticals: Market Size and Analysis



8 Countries: Market Size and Analysis



9 Vendor Profiles

9.1 Vodafone Group Plc

9.2 Bharti Airtel Limited

9.3 SK Telecom Co Ltd.

9.4 China Unicom Ltd.

9.5 Singapore Telecommunications Limited

9.6 mGage

9.7 Syniverse Technologies, LLC

9.8 Tanla Solutions Limited



10 Global Generalist

10.1 SAP SE

10.2 Orange Business Services

10.3 TATA Communications Limited



11 Company To Watch For

11.1 Wavecell

11.2 RouteSMS Solutions Limited

11.3 Wegus Infotech Private Ltd



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Expert's Views



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gwx2hj/asia_pacific_a2p

