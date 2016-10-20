Saudi Arabia Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2021: Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 11% - Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The market of tire in Saudi Arabia is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11% during 2016-2021

Growing construction activities, expanding vehicle fleet and growing automobile sales are the prominent factors expected to drive the tire market in Saudi Arabia during forecast period. Moreover, growing urbanization coupled with increasing immigration and per capita GDP have resulted in an increasing number of consumers in Saudi Arabia readily adopting new tire technologies being offered by premium tire brands. Central region grabbed the largest share in the country's tire market in 2015. Over the last decade, the region has evolved as the country's economic powerhouse due to largescale infrastructure development activities coupled with rising population and business activities.

Saudi Arabia happens to be one of the largest automotive market for both new as well as used vehicles amongst GCC countries in turn making it one of the largest market for tire's as well. As per OICA, Saudi Arabia's vehicle motorization rate (for passenger cars and commercial vehicles) stood at 212 vehicles per 1,000 people in 2014. As a result of harsh climatic conditions in the country, the replacement period of tires is generally about one and a half years.

Due to absence of tire production in the country, the tire market in Saudi Arabia is import driven, with significant penetration of Chinese tire brands due to easy availability and low cost pricing as compared to flagship tire brands. However, the share of Chinese tire brands in Saudi Arabia tire market is anticipated to decline during the forecast period due to increasing availability of high quality tires by flagship tire brands, which are expected to gain popularity among vehicle owners due to their higher life cycle.

Saudi Arabia Tire Market Forecast & Opportunities, 2021 discusses:

Saudi Arabia Tire Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - Passenger Car, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Two-Wheelers, Off-the-Road & Light Commercial Vehicle

Policy & Regulatory Landscape

Changing Market Trends and Emerging Opportunities

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Recommendations

Market Trends & Developments

Establishment of Local Tire Manufacturing Facilities

Used Car Market

Tire Recycling Projects

Rising Automobile Sales

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Competitive Landscape

Bridgestone Middle East & Africa FZE

Goodyear Middle East FZE

Continental AG

Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

Pirelli & C. SpA

Hankook Tire Co. Ltd.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Nexen Tire

TOYO TIRE & RUBBER CO., LTD.

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Analyst View

4. Saudi Arabia Tire Market Outlook

5. Saudi Arabia Passenger Car (PC) Tire Market Outlook

6. Saudi Arabia Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Tire Market Outlook

7. Saudi Arabia Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV) Tire Market Outlook

8. Saudi Arabia OTR Tire Market Outlook

9. Saudi Arabia Two-Wheeler Tire Market Outlook

10. Import-Export Analysis

11. Market Dynamics

12. Market Trends & Developments

13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

14. Saudi Arabia Economic Profile

15. Competitive Landscape

16. Strategic Recommendations

