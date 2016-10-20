

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.01 compared to $1.04, prior year. On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.99 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Third-quarter net income attributable to Verizon decreased year-over-year to $3.62 billion or $0.89 per share from $4.04 billion or $0.99 per share, prior year.



Total operating revenues were $30.94 billion, a 6.7 percent decrease compared with third-quarter 2015. Excluding third-quarter 2015 revenues from since-divested local landline businesses, total operating revenues on a comparable basis would have declined 2.9 percent year over year. Analysts expected revenue of $31.09 billion for the quarter.



Verizon reported 442,000 retail postpaid net additions in third-quarter 2016. At the end of third-quarter 2016, Verizon had 113.7 million retail connections, a 2.6 percent year-over-year increase. The 442,000 retail postpaid net additions in third-quarter 2016 included 357,000 4G LTE smartphones.



Wireless revenues were $22.1 billion in third-quarter 2016, a decline of 3.9 percent compared with third-quarter 2015, as more customers continued to choose unsubsidized device payment plans. Total wireline revenue decreased 2.3 percent, to $7.8 billion.



Verizon launched LTE Advanced in more than 460 markets in third-quarter 2016. The company said it is advancing software-defined network (SDN) architecture, building a next-generation fiber network in Boston and aggressively densifying its nationwide wireless network. Based on the outcome of its commercial pilot program, Verizon intends to be the first company to launch a 5G fixed wireless broadband solution in the U.S.



For 2016, Verizon expects: adjusted earnings to be at a level comparable to 2015, excluding a 7-cent-per-share impact of the 2016 work stoppage; and consolidated adjusted EBITDA margin consistent with prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX