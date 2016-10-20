Centers of Excellence in North America enabled by locations in Austin, Texas and San Jose - Agile software and hardware development - High technology standards - Global services and support - Expertise in automated test solutions.

David Loadman to join Konrad technologies as Vice President General Manager

Konrad Technologies, the provider of value added platform- based automated test solutions to solve the world's most complex engineering challenges, announced today that David Loadman, Vice President of sales National Instruments was appointed to join Konrad board of directors as Vice President General Manager

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161020005758/en/

David Loadman to join Konrad technologies as Vice President General Manager (Photo: Business Wire)

"During this time of global expansion and transformation, there is no better person to lead Konrad Technologies than David," said Michael Konrad, Konrad GmbH's Founder and CEO. "David is a proven leader with extensive experience, hard-core engineering skills, a unique perspective on global business environment, and strong leadership skills. His vision on technological innovations and how these will be experienced around the world is exactly what Konrad Technologies needs as the company enters its next chapter of expanded product, technological innovation in industrial standards and global expansion."

"What attracted me to Konrad is the quality of the people, the deep domain knowledge in automated test and the technology investments in areas such as ABex and mm Wave based radar. With the expansion into North America enabled by locations in Austin, Texas and San Jose, California, Konrad Technologies now offers customers a truly global footprint with support in Europe, North America and Asia".

About Konrad Technologies

With high technology standards, Konrad Technologies www.konrad-technologies.com has successfully developed, designed and integrated customer-speci?c test solutions providing customers with R&D, quali?cation and manufacturing of electronic products with tools to ful?ll their quality goals, accelerate engineering and development throughput

Customers in a wide range of industries from the Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, to Telecommunication and from the household electronics industry, Medical, Semiconductors, General Electronic Manufacturing and Industrial Automation industries use Konrad's integrated hardware and software platform based solutions to improve their performance worldwide.

Konrad technologies, KT and Konrad GmbH are trademarks of Konrad technologies. Other products and company names listed are trademarks of their respective companies.

For further information please visit:

www.Konrad-technologies.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161020005758/en/

Contacts:

Konrad Technologies

Sop Clemence

+ 49 (0) 7732/98 15-532

Clemence.sop@konrad-technologies.de