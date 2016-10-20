Regulatory News:

OEM (STO:OEMB)

Third quarter 2016

Incoming orders rose 5 to SEK 544 million (517)

Net sales rose 3% to SEK 544 million (530)

Operating profit rose 5% to SEK 62 million (59)

EBITA rose 3% to SEK 67 million (65)

Profit before tax rose 6% to SEK 62 million (58)

Profit after tax rose 6% to SEK 49 million (46)

Earnings per share were SEK 2.10 (1.98)

January September 2016

Incoming orders rose 6% to SEK 1,745 million (1,649)

Net sales rose 5% to SEK 1,729 million (1,650)

Operating profit rose 9% to SEK 183 million (167)

EBITA rose 8% to SEK 197 million (183)

Profit before tax rose 10% to SEK 181 million (164)

Profit after tax rose 10% to SEK 141 million (128)

Earnings per share were SEK 6.11 (5.54)

One of Europe's leading technology trading companies with 33 operating entities in 14 countries

For 40 years, OEM's idea has been to serve as a link that creates value between customers and manufacturers of industrial components and systems. Over the years, the company has grown from a small, family-owned business in Tranås in southern Sweden into an international technology trading group operating in 14 countries in northern Europe, Central Eastern Europe, the UK and China. OEM has partnerships with more than 300 leading and specialist manufacturers and is responsible for their sales in selected markets. Its range comprises more than 50,000 products in the areas of electrical components, flow technology, motors, transmissions and brakes, ball bearings and seals, appliance components and installation components. The Group has a customer base of more than 25,000 businesses, primarily in the manufacturing sector. The company's high level of expertise enables it to help customers increase purchasing efficiency and choose the right components.

Contacts:

OEM

Jörgen Zahlin

Managing Director

+46 (0)75-242 40 22

or

Jan Cnattingius

Finance Director

+46 (0)75-242 40 03.