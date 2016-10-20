

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings dropped to $1.13 billion, or $1.36 per share. This was down from $1.30 billion, or $1.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 7.0% to $5.17 billion. This was down from $5.56 billion last year.



Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.13 Bln. vs. $1.30 Bln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -13.1% -EPS (Q3): $1.36 vs. $1.50 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q3): $5.17 Bln vs. $5.56 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -7.0%



