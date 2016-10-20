Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2016) - ALIX RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: AIX) (FSE: 37N) ("Alix" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a follow-up on the exploration work carried out on the new Agua Fria lithium-rich clay discovery that constitutes part of the Electra Project, Sonora, Mexico.

The lithium-bearing sediments have now been traced along strike for approximately 4.5 km with maximum widths up to 800m.

Results from 35 additional samples yielded values ranging from 235 to 1,190 ppm Li and averaging 625 ppm Li, with three assay values over 1,000 ppm. The high lithium concentrations are associated with grey and white colored clay-rich sedimentary beds dipping shallowly to the east and capped with basaltic flows. This sequence is similar to that found on the nearby La Ventana property held by Bacanora and REM.

The ongoing work at Agua Fria will help better understand the geological setting and outline the sites of high-grade lithium mineralization lying within this important assemblage of lithium-bearing sediments.

Mike England, president of Alix, states: "We are pleased to have found higher grades and increased the size of the new Agua Fria discovery and are very excited to keep advancing the property."

The technical contents of this release were approved by Michel Boily, PhD, P.Geo a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The properties have not been the subject of a National Instrument 43-101 report.

About Alix Resources

Alix Resources is a junior mineral exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world class lithium projects globally. Alix continues to evaluate suitable prospects that fit the mandate of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Michael England"



Michael England, President, Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.