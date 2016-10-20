

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $535 million, or $1.50 per share. This was higher than $511 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $3.50 billion. This was up from $3.35 billion last year.



Illinois Tool Works Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $535 Mln. vs. $511 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.7% -EPS (Q3): $1.50 vs. $1.39 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q3): $3.50 Bln vs. $3.35 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.31 to $1.4 Full year EPS guidance: $5.56 to $5.66



