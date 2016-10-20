

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's central bank left its key interest rates unchanged citing weak lira, after cutting the lending rate for seven consecutive sessions.



The Monetary Policy Committee of the Turkish central bank on Thursday retained the Marginal Funding Rate at 8.25 percent.



The bank had reduced the funding rate by 25 basis points in March, 50 basis points in April, May and June, and again quarter point in July, August and September.



The overnight borrowing rate was left unchanged at 7.25 percent and the one-week repo rate at 7.50 percent.



Economists had expected the bank to cut the funding rate to 8.00 percent and to leave other key rates unchanged.



The bank said that the direction and the timing of the next step in the monetary policy simplification process will be data dependent.



The Turkish MPC didn't rule out a resumption of its easing cycle following the surprise decision to leave interest rates unchanged today, but William Jackson, a senior emerging markets economist at Capital Economics said further falls in the lira and the worsening inflation outlook mean the next big move in interest rates will be up.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX