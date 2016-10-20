Regulatory News:

Vattenfall's January-September interim report 2016 will be published Thursday 27 October at approximately 09.00 CET on corporate.vattenfall.com. A press conference for analysts and media will start at 10.30 CET and will be broadcasted live on the web.

To join the press conference: Vattenfall's president and CEO Magnus Hall and CFO Ingrid Bonde will host the press conference at Vattenfall's head office, Evenemangsgatan 13, Solna, Sweden. The press conference will be held in English. Please bring a press or ID card.

To join the live webcast: Vattenfall Q3 webcastÂ (http://vattenfallwebcasts.creo.tv/161027). A recorded version will be available after the press conference on corporate.vattenfall.com.

To join by telephone: Please dial one of the numbers a few minutes before 10.30 CET.

+46 (0) 8 505Â 100 31 (Sweden)

+44 (0) 203 059 58 62 (UK)

Presentation slides will be available at approximately 09.00 CET on corporate.vattenfall.com.

Vattenfall's Press Office, telephone: +46 (0) 8 739 50 10, press@vattenfall.com

Facebook: facebook.com/vattenfallpressrumÂ

Twitter: twitter.com/Vattenfall_Se

Contacts:

Johan Sahlqvist, Head of Investor Relations, phone +46 (0) 8 739 72 51, cell +46 (0) 72 226 40 51

or

Robert Pletzin, Media Relations Manager EU and Corporate, cell +46 (0) 72 516 86 06