BEVERLY HILLS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Broadside, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, has published COMMON SENSE FOR THE COMMON GOOD: Libertarianism as the End of Two-Party Tyranny by Libertarian Presidential candidate and former Governor of New Mexico Gary Johnson as an e-book original. In the spring of 2017, Broadside will also publish an expanded, hardcover edition. The deal was made with Gov. Johnson and Agent, Alan Morell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, THE CREATIVE MANAGEMENT AGENCY: Creative Management Partners LLC.

With the contentious 2016 U.S. presidential election cycle heading into its final phases, only one thing seems clear: the American people are less than satisfied with the two major political parties' candidates.

Gary Johnson, Libertarian Party candidate for president and former Republican governor of New Mexico, stakes his claim at the very center of the political spectrum. COMMON SENSE FOR THE COMMON GOOD offers a clearheaded approach to how a third party can restore sanity and functionality to the U.S. government.

Johnson reveals how the two-party system is dysfunctional. How its binary approach to issues doesn't reflect the multiplicity of viewpoints inherent in our contemporary society. How the nasty divisiveness that rules public and private discourse is endemic to this flawed and outdated system.

He takes on the task of explaining Libertarianism as a philosophy that espouses:

Freedom of choice

Limited government intrusion into our personal lives

Free market capitalism

In this pragmatic and passionate e-book, Johnson describes his own personal and political evolution. He firmly believes that, if the rigged electoral polling and debate processes were fairer, the vast majority of Americans would come to understand that their beliefs and values are best represented by the Libertarian Party.

Gary Johnson said, "In COMMON SENSE FOR THE COMMON GOOD, I examined the current state of affairs and look at the root causes that have brought the two-party system to crisis. I also want to share my political history and evolution. I was very impressed with the professional way Agent Alan Morell assembled such a prestigious list of publishers over 24 hours selecting HarperCollins Publishers."

GARY JOHNSON

Gary Johnson is the 2016 Libertarian Party Presidential nominee. A successful businessman before seeking elected office, Gary Johnson started a door-to-door handyman business to help pay his way through college. Twenty years later, he had grown that business into one of the largest construction companies in New Mexico, with more than 1,000 employees. In 1994, Johnson was elected Governor of New Mexico, running as a Republican in an overwhelmingly Democratic state. Johnson financed his primary election campaign with his own funds, won the nomination, and was elected. He was reelected in 1998. An avid skier, adventurer and bicyclist, he has scaled the highest peak on each of the seven continents, including Mt. Everest. Governor Johnson has two grown children -- a daughter, Seah, and a son Erik, and recently became a grandfather. He currently resides in a house he built himself in Taos, New Mexico.

ABOUT HARPERCOLLINS PUBLISHERS

HarperCollins Publishers is the second largest consumer book publisher in the world, with operations in 18 countries. With nearly two hundred years of history and more than 65 unique imprints around the world, HarperCollins publishes approximately 10,000 new books every year, in over 30 languages, and has a print and digital catalog of more than 200,000 titles. Writing across dozens of genres, HarperCollins authors include winners of the Nobel Prize, the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, the Newbery and Caldecott Medals and the Man Booker Prize. HarperCollins, headquartered in New York, is a subsidiary of News Corp and can be visited online at corporate.HC.com

