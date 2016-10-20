The Renewables Academy AG (RENAC)'s mobile exhibition "Grid Integration of Renewables"was presented at the "2nd Thai-German Community-based Renewable Energy Conference 2016" in Bangkok (Thailand) which was organised jointly by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and the Thai Ministry of Energy (MoEN). The exhibition explains the highly complex issue of grid integration of large amounts of wind and solar photovoltaics into the electricity grid in a simple way. The exhibition was highly welcomed by the 150 conference participants.After the event, the mobile exhibition will be showcased for several weeks in the facilities of the MoEN.

RENAC, an international expert in capacity building on renewable energy and energy efficiency, developed this comprehensive exhibition. In Thailand as well as in other countries around the world, the integration of renewable energy into the electricity grid is one of the hot topics throughout the industry. With an increasing proportion of photovoltaic and wind energy in the grid, a thorough understanding of the peculiarities of such an energy system is needed to ensure continuous and safe operation of the electricity grid. According to Berthold Breid (RENAC CEO), "the exhibition combines graphical elements with didactical texts presented on 15 banners. This helps to explain the highly complex topic to a wide audience without technical background."

The exhibition is part of the three-year capacity building programme "CapREG - Capacity Development on Renewable Energy and Grid Integration" which is financed by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Building and Nuclear Safety (BMUB) within the German International Climate Initiative (IKI). CapREG aims at transferring comprehensive know how on renewable energy and grid integration by different kind of trainings provided to professionals from Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru. Since 2014, RENAC, responsible for the implementation of CapREG, has awarded scholarships to more than 100 professionals from the public and private sector in Thailand to participate in the trainings.

The mobile exhibition complements the capacity building activities within CapREG. Together with its local partners in Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Mexico, Ecuador and Peru the mobile exhibition has already been presented during several energy related events in the course of 2016.

For further information please see: http://www.renac.de/en/current-projects/capreg/mobile-exhibition.html

