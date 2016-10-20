Tobii, the global leader in eye tracking, unveiled today its second generation PC gaming peripheral, the Tobii Eye Tracker 4C. Requiring a single USB connection, gamers can own more immersive and natural gaming experiences without having to upgrade their existing systems or wear designated head gear. Replacing the current Tobii EyeX gaming peripheral, the Tobii Eye Tracker 4C is available for $149 pre-order at TobiiGaming.com (http://www.tobiigaming.com/product/tobii-4C) on October 25, shipping November 25.

Intended to complement, rather than replace, traditional PC gaming inputs, the Tobii Eye Tracker 4C uses gamer's eye movement to create a new input modality. Pairing eye tracking with mouse and keyboard or gamepad controls give gamers a richer, more immersive experience as they are able to mimic actions that occur in real life, such as looking for cover or aiming at a target.

Available in over 40 titles at TobiiGaming.com including, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Tom Clancy's The Division and Watch Dogs 2 (coming soon), several new eye tracking enhanced games are added monthly. Tobii expects 100 eye tracking enhanced games by the end of 2017, including several more upcoming AAA titles.

Integrating customer feedback from existing Tobii EyeX gamers, Tobii made five key advancements for the Tobii Eye Tracker 4C:

Adding head tracking functionality, making it the only gaming device to provide simultaneous head and eye tracking capabilities, providing a superior experience in simulator titles like Elite: Dangerous. (Currently in Beta)

Adding Tobii EyeChip, the world's first eye tracking ASIC, to reduce CPU load and power consumption from the host computer.

Decreasing the size and visibility of the illuminators.

Moving to an integrated USB2 cord (USB 2.0 BC 1.2) to increase the amount of compatible host devices.

Further advancing its industry-leading eye tracking quality with additional performance enhancements.

Keeping in line with Tobii EyeX, the Tobii Eye Tracker 4C will also support facial recognition for Windows Hello, Microsoft's password-free login, allowing gamers to unlock their device with a glance.

About Tobii

Tobii is the global leader in eye-tracking. Our vision is a world where all technology works in harmony with natural human behavior. Tobii operates through three business units: Tobii Dynavox makes specially designed computers that are controlled by eye movement or touch screens for use by people with special needs due to spinal cord injuries, CP, ALS or other medical conditions. Tobii Pro develops and sells eye-tracking equipment and services used today by more than 3,000 companies and 2,000 research institutions, including all of the world's 50 highest ranked universities. Tobii Tech further develops Tobii's technology for new volume markets such as computer games, personal computers, virtual reality and vehicles. Tobii is headquartered in Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TOBII). The group has around 700 employees. For more information, please visit www.tobii.com .

