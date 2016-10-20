ST. LOUIS, MO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- TierPoint today announced that the company has joined the AWS Partner Network (APN), offering dedicated high-speed connectivity to Amazon Web Services (AWS) via AWS Direct Connect through TierPoint's Seattle data center.

Seattle is the first TierPoint site to become an AWS Direct Connect location and the company expects to make it available through additional data centers in the future.

"Customers want more options for quickly and cost-effectively spinning up their workloads," said Octavio Morales, TierPoint Senior Vice President, Operations. "Through AWS Direct Connect we can provide our cloud customers with a dedicated network connection that helps reduce costs with enterprise-level reliability and performance."

AWS Direct Connect provides a private, reliable, cost-effective, and low latency network connection to AWS cloud services. AWS Direct Connect services through TierPoint will help organizations realize the benefits of hybrid IT as they move more workloads to cloud environments.

About TierPoint

TierPoint is a leading national provider of best-in-class IT infrastructure services that help clients improve agility, drive performance, and manage risk. TierPoint offers multi-tenant, private, and hybrid cloud solutions; disaster recovery, business continuity and other managed services; and colocation -- all backed by a commitment to superior customer service and highly-redundant, carrier-neutral data centers coast to coast.

