Research and Markets - Japan Clinical Trial Environment Review Report 2016 Featuring A2, CIMIC, Covance, EPS, ICON, Linical, M3, PPD, PRA, Parexel & Quintiles

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "General Review of Clinical Trial Environment in Japan ver.2016" report to their offering.

This report talks about the overview of the environment surrounding clinical trials in Japan. As the local professionals have conducted on-the ground research as well as academic research, readers will see what is really going on in Japan.



The report also touches some information about other asian countries such as Korea, China and Taiwan, readers will be able to see overall trend in Asian region.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Summary



2. Definition



3. Regulations related to clinical development



4. Trend - clinical development in Japan



5. Challenges when conducting clinical trials in Japan



6. Outsourcing trend



7. Major CRO players



8. Situations in other Asian countries



9. Future prospect



Companies Mentioned



- A2

- CIMIC

- Covance

- EPS

- ICON

- INC

- Linical

- M3

- PPD

- PRA

- Parexel

- Quintiles



