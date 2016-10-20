sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
20.10.2016 | 16:11
PR Newswire

Japan Pharmaceutical Industry Overview 2016: Non-Prescription Drugs is Slightly Declining / Ethical Drugs is on the Rise, Accounting for Approx 90% of the Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Overview of Japanese Pharmaceutical Industry ver2016" report to their offering.

This report talks about the overview of Japanese pharmaceutical industry. By reading this report, readers will understand overall picture about the industry, from various aspects.

Domestic pharmaceutical market size is said to be about 6.9 trillion yen at the ex-manufacturer level, and about 10.8 trillion yen in terms of drug price. While the market size of non-prescription drugs is slightly declining, that of ethical drugs is on the rise, accounting for about 90% of the whole market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Summary

2. Definition of pharmaceutical industry

3. Classification of pharmaceutical industry

4. Definition of drugs

5. Distribution structure of drugs

6. Pharmaceutical market size in Japan

7. Regulation of related laws

8. Related industry groups

9. High profitability

10. Long history and family management

11. Difficulty of new drug development

12. Structural risk peculiar to the pharmaceutical industry, Patent cliff

13. Disclosure of pipeline

14. Low penetration of vertical integration

15. Changing business environment

16. Companies striving for structural reform

17. Differences between Japanese and foreign companies

18. Characteristics of Labour market

19. Concentration of major companies in member countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

20. Reference: Comparison with the U.S. and European countries

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2b3kf5/the_overview_of

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2016 PR Newswire