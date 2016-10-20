Japan Pharmaceutical Industry Overview 2016: Non-Prescription Drugs is Slightly Declining / Ethical Drugs is on the Rise, Accounting for Approx 90% of the Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Domestic pharmaceutical market size is said to be about 6.9 trillion yen at the ex-manufacturer level, and about 10.8 trillion yen in terms of drug price. While the market size of non-prescription drugs is slightly declining, that of ethical drugs is on the rise, accounting for about 90% of the whole market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Summary



2. Definition of pharmaceutical industry



3. Classification of pharmaceutical industry



4. Definition of drugs



5. Distribution structure of drugs



6. Pharmaceutical market size in Japan



7. Regulation of related laws



8. Related industry groups



9. High profitability



10. Long history and family management



11. Difficulty of new drug development



12. Structural risk peculiar to the pharmaceutical industry, Patent cliff



13. Disclosure of pipeline



14. Low penetration of vertical integration



15. Changing business environment



16. Companies striving for structural reform



17. Differences between Japanese and foreign companies



18. Characteristics of Labour market



19. Concentration of major companies in member countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)



20. Reference: Comparison with the U.S. and European countries



