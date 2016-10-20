Research and Markets - Global Coronary Stent Market Value of USD 15.2 Billion by 2024 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2024 - Vendors: Cook Medical, C.R. Bard, Biotronik

DUBLIN, October 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Coronary Stent Market Analysis by Product (Bare Metal Stents, Drug-Eluting Stents, Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold) and Segment Forecasts to 2024" report to their offering.

The coronary stent market is forecast to reach a value of USD 15.2 billion by 2024.

The coronary stent market is segmented on the basis of products: Bare Metal Stents, Drug Eluting Stents (DES), and Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS).

DES held a lucrative share in 2015, which includes biodegradable and nonbiodegradable stents. Associated benefits such as avoidance of complications, ease of procedures, and comfort to the patient are responsible for the increased usage rates.

BVS is anticipated to be on forefront over the forecast period. With launch of first ever BVS in 2016, these products are likely to grow swiftly over the forecast period. BVS has added advantages of restoring vasomotor function, expanding future treatment options, and helping avoid future complications from occurring in permanent devices.

North America, especially the U.S., with its sophisticated healthcare system, well-planned reimbursement program, high healthcare expenditure, and large pool of target population held a substantial share in global coronary stents market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period. Economic developments and government reforms, especially in countries like India and China, are supporting growth of this region. For instance, in India, the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST), a comprehensive tax system that avoids cascading tax effects, is helping both consumers and manufacturers save tax. This is anticipated to improve ease of doing business. Such initiatives open investment opportunities for market players in this region.

Companies Mentioned:

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Terumo Corporation

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Stentys SA

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Cook Medical.

