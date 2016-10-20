Research and Markets - Global Exterior Architectural Coating Market Value of USD 39.04 Billion by 2024 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2024 - Vendors: Jotun, Diamond Vogel, Cromology

DUBLIN, October 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global exterior architectural coating market is forecast to reach a value of USD 39.04 billion by 2024.

The global demand for exterior architectural coatings was 7.12 million tons in 2015 and is expected to show high gains in light of rapid infrastructural development in India, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Indonesia and the U.S.

Alkyd resin will witness high volume growth at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2016 to 2024. Growing usage of alkyd resins in light of their high durability and superior gloss is expected to stimulate industry growth. Furthermore, rising consumption in outdoor applications owing to its low cost along with high-temperature resistance will fuel its demand over the forecast period.

North America accounted for 22.6% of the global volume share in 2015 and is expected to witness significant gains in light of rising reconstruction activities in the U.S. coupled with infrastructure development in Canada and Mexico. Furthermore, the implementation of the National Infrastructure Program 2014 - 2018 (NIP) in Mexico is expected to promote the product growth over the forecast period.

Latin America is projected to witness substantial revenue growth at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2024 owing to the presence of various participants including BASF, Sherwin-Williams, and AkzoNobel. Increasing government efforts to offset Brazil's housing deficit, and provide low-interest rates for housing will stimulate product demand over the forecast period.

