LTE and 5G Infrastructure Investments are Expected to Account for a Market Worth $32 Billion By 2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of SNS Research's new report "The LTE, LTE-Advanced & 5G Ecosystem: 2016 - 2030 - Infrastructure, Devices, Operator Services, Verticals, Strategies & Forecasts" to their offering.

By 2020, LTE and 5G infrastructure investments are expected to account for a market worth $32 Billion. This includes spending on distributed macrocells, small cells, C-RAN architecture equipment and mobile core solutions.

The LTE, LTE-Advanced & 5G Ecosystem: 2016 - 2030 - Infrastructure, Devices, Operator Services, Verticals, Strategies & Forecasts report presents an in-depth assessment of the LTE, LTE-Advanced and 5G ecosystem including key market drivers, challenges, technologies, service revenue potential, deployment strategies, vertical market opportunities, mobile operator case studies, R&D initiatives, future roadmap, value chain, vendor assessment and market share. The report also tracks revenue and shipments for both infrastructure and devices, along with subscription and service revenue from 2016 through to 2030.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

The report has the following key findings:

- In 2016, mobile operators will pocket over $600 Billion from commercial LTE service revenues. The figure is further expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% over the next four years.

- More than 150 LTE operators have already deployed carrier aggregation technology. By 2020, over 50% of all LTE subscribers will be supported by LTE-Advanced networks.

- Mobile operators are pursuing a range of technologies including unlicensed LTE (LTE-U, LAA, LWA, MulteFire), VoLTE and eMBMS, as they seek to maximize the value of their LTE investments while addressing mobile data traffic growth.

- Although 5G is yet to be standardized, vendors are aggressively investing in 5G development efforts with a principal focus on new air interface transmission schemes, higher frequency bands and advanced antenna technologies such as Massive MIMO and beamforming.

- By 2020, LTE and 5G infrastructure investments are expected to account for a market worth $32 Billion. This includes spending on distributed macrocells, small cells, C-RAN architecture equipment and mobile core solutions.

Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

- LTE/LTE-Advanced technology and market status

- 5G technology and R&D commitments

- Market drivers and barriers

- TCO comparison with legacy technologies

- LTE/5G infrastructure, devices, subscriptions and service revenue

- Infrastructure and device vendor share

- Antenna systems, RAN, mobile core, backhaul and fronthaul deployment strategies

- Mobile operator reviews, service models, pricing strategies and LTE/5G deployment case studies

- Unlicensed LTE, VoLTE, RCS, eMBMS and M2M services

- Vertical markets for LTE/5G networks

- Industry roadmap and value chain

- Company profiles and strategies of over 90 ecosystem players including infrastructure vendors, device OEMs and mobile operators

- Market analysis and forecasts from 2016 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

LTE/5G Infrastructure Shipments & Revenue

- Distributed Macrocell Base Stations

- Small Cells

- RRHs (Remote Radio Heads)

- C-RAN BBUs (Centralized RAN Baseband Units)

- Mobile Core

LTE/5G Device Shipments & Revenue

- Handsets

- Tablets

- Embedded M2M Modules

- USB Dongles

- Routers

LTE/5G Subscriptions and Service Revenue

- FDD LTE

- TD-LTE

- 5G

Private LTE/5G Infrastructure Revenue

- Public Safety

- Military

- Energy & Utilities

- Transportation

- Mining & Others

Companies Mentioned

- 3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project)

- 5G-PPP

- ARItel

- ASOCS

- ASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute)

- ASUS (ASUSTeK Computer)

- AT&T

- AT&T Mobility

- Abu Dhabi Police

- Accelerated Concepts

- Accelleran

- Adax

- Affirmed Networks

- Airspan Networks

- Airvana

- Alcatel-Lucent

- Altiostar Networks

- Apple

- Arcadyan Technology Corporation

- Argela

- Artemis Networks

- Athonet

- Axxcelera Broadband Wireless

- BBK Electronics Corporation

- BT Group

- BaiCells

- Beach Energy

- Belkin International

- BlackBerry

- Brocade Communications Systems

- Busan Transportation Corporation

- Casa Systems

- China Mobile

- China Southern Power Grid

- Cisco Systems

- CommAgility

- CommScope

- Connectem

- Contela

- Coolpad

- Core Network Dynamics

- D-Link Corporation

- DT (Deutsche Telekom)

- Datang Group

- Datang Mobile

- Dovado

- EE

- ETRI (Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute)

- Eden Rock Communications

- Ericsson

- Etisalat

- Facebook

- Fraunhofer Fokus

- Fujitsu

- GENBAND

- GWT (Global Wireless Technologies)

- Gemtek Technology Company

- General Dynamics Corporation

- General Dynamics Mission Systems

- Gionee

- Google

- HTC Corporation

- Harris County

- Hitachi

- Home Office, UK

- Huawei

- IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force)

- ip.access

- ITU (International Telecommunication Union)

- ITU-R (ITU Radiocommunication Sector)

- JRC (Japan Radio Company)

- Juni Global

- KDDI Corporation

- KT Corporation

- Kumu Networks

- Kyocera Corporation

- LG Electronics

- LG Uplus

- LTE-U Forum

- Lemko Corporation

- Lenovo

- Linksys

- Luminate Wireless

- M1

- MOF (Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, South Korea)

- MPSS (Ministry of Public Safety and Security, South Korea)

- Mavenir Systems

- MediaTek

- Meizu

- Microsoft Corporation

- Mitel Networks Corporation

- Moseley Associates

- Motorola Mobility

- Motorola Solutions

- MulteFire Alliance

- NEC Corporation

- NEC Mobile Communications

- NTT DoCoMo

- Netgear

- New Postcom Equipment Company

- Nokia Networks

- Novatel Wireless

- NuRAN Wireless

- Nutaq

- O3b Networks

- OPPO

- Oceus Networks

- Orange

- Panasonic Corporation

- Pantech

- Phluido

- Polaris Networks

- Potevio (China Potevio Company)

- Qatar MOI (Ministry of Interior)

- Qualcomm

- Quanta Computer

- Qucell

- Quortus

- Redline Communications

- Ruckus Wireless

- SES

- SK Telecom

- SK Telesys

- STC (Saudi Telecom Company)

- Samji Electronics Company

- Samsung Electronics

- Samsung Group

- SerComm Corporation

- Sharp Corporation

- Sierra Wireless

- Singtel

- SoftBank Group

- Sony Mobile Communications

- SpiderCloud Wireless

- Spreadtrum

- Sprint Corporation

- Star Solutions

- Sunnada (Fujian Sunnada Communication Company)

- T-Mobile USA

- TCL Communication

- TEKTELIC Communications

- TEN (Texas Energy Network)

- Tampnet

- Tecore

- Telrad Networks

- Telum

- Telus

- TrustComm

- U.S. Navy

- UQ Communications

- Verizon Communications

- Verizon Wireless

- Vivo

- Vodacom Group

- Vodafone Group

- WNC (Wistron NeWeb Corporation)

- Wi-Fi Alliance

- Xiaomi

- Z-com (ZDC Wireless)

- ZTE

- ZyXEL Communications Corporation

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zz7qld/the_lte

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716