GERMANTOWN, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Orgenesis Inc. (OTCQB: ORGS), a fully integrated cell therapy and contract development and manufacturing company, announced that Orgenesis CEO, Vered Caplan, will present at the T1D Exchange 4th Annual Meeting, which is being held at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts on October 21, 2016. Ms. Caplan will speak on the panel "Cellular and Biopharmaceutical Innovations."

The T1D Exchange Annual Meeting is designed to bring together the members -- global diabetes stakeholders from industry, foundation, investment and research -- to foster collaborations and generate new ideas that can improve outcomes in Type 1 Diabetes. The T1D Exchange Annual Meeting convenes more than 175 key industry participants to exchange unique perspectives and robust ideas around innovations in care. Together, these stakeholders will explore important topics including innovations in understanding the origin of T1D, cellular and biopharmaceutical innovations, device, digital health solutions and decision-making support and translating innovations.

