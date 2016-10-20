

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Wipro Limited (WIT) announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Appirio, a global cloud services company that creates next generation worker and customer experiences, for a purchase consideration of US$500 Million.



Established in 2006, Appirio is headquartered in Indianapolis with offices in San Francisco, Dublin, London, Jaipur, and Tokyo and has 1250 employees worldwide.



The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to be closed in the quarter ending December 31, 2016. William Blair & Company acted as financial advisor to Appirio during the transaction.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX