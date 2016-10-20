At end-September: revenues of €75.8m and an EBITDA margin of 21.3%

Groupe aufeminin (Paris:FEM) (ISIN: FR0004042083, Ticker: FEM)1st creator of communities, announces its results for the first 9 months of 2016.

Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon, CEO of aufeminin, says: "The buoyant growth in activity observed over the 1st half of the year continued in the 3rd quarter, with significant growth in Group revenues. At the same time, aufeminin has maintained a high profitability level in a context of transformation of its business model and an ever-changing environment.

Financial summary published data: consolidation of Livingly Media from 1March in 2015 (post acquisition) vs. 1 January in 2016 and reclassification of Smart AdServer, divested on 30 April, 2015, as "Income from divested activities" in 2015

In €'000 audited 30 sept. 2016 30 sept. 2015 Revenues 75,754 64,043 +18% of which: France 35,953 33,709 +7% of which: International 39,801 30,334 +31% EBITDA (1) 16,161 14,101 +15% as a of revenues 21.3% 22.0% Operating profit (2) 11,208 8,149 +38% as a of revenues 14.8% 12.7% Attributable net profit (2) 6,579 4,723 +39% of which: income from divested activities 0 25,891

(1) EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and other non-recurring operating income and expenses.

(2) Restated for the divestment of Smart AdServer. In 2015, non-current operating income of €26.7m associated with this divestment had been recorded.

Q3 revenues up 12% International activity accounted for 54% of total activity

At end-September, the aufeminin group's revenues totalled €75.8m, an increase of 18%. France saw revenues grow by 7% to €35.9m; International activity jumped 31% to €39.8m.

Over Q3 alone, revenues totalled €24.5m, an increase of 12% in line with the organic growth seen in previous quarters:

In France, there was a 10% increase to €11.2m, reflecting the upturn in the local advertising market since the 2 nd quarter.

quarter. International activity recorded further solid growth of +13% to €13.2m, notably driven by the United States and Japan. The Group thus recorded 54% of its revenues outside France.

High EBITDA and operating margins continuation of the Group's transformation

At end-September, Group EBITDA was €16.2m, up 15%, giving an EBITDA margin of 21.3%. Operating profit restated for the divestment of Smart AdServer was €11.2m, up 38%. The operating margin was thus 14.8%, an improvement of 210 basis point compared with the end of September 2015.

The ongoing transformation of the Group's business model towards more social media, especially in France with current ongoing investments, slightly weighed on 3rd quarter margins. In parallel, repositioning of Livingly Media in the United States, the growth of MyLittleParis in Japan, as well as the good performance of the Group's brands in Europe enable to maintain a high profitability. EBITDA in the 3rd quarter amounts to €3.7m, giving a margin of 15.2%, and operating profit of €1.7m, giving a margin of 6.8%.

The detailed income statement can be found in the appendix.

Next event:

25 January, 2017: 2016 annual revenues.

About aufeminin

1st creator of communities, the aufeminin group provides an editorial and community-based offer covering all the most popular topics amongst women: Fashion, Baby, Beauty, Shopping, Cooking, News, Entertainment, etc.

With media brands such as aufeminin, Marmiton, My Little Paris, Merci Alfred, Gifted Agency, Onmeda, Zimbio.com, Livingly.com and Stylebistro.com, the Group is present in more than 20 countries in Europe, North Africa, North America and Latin America. Leader on the desktop market with a global audience of 42 million visitors a month, the aufeminin group's presence is growing on the mobile market, with 73 million visitors, and tablet market, with 12 million visitors, and is developing its presence on all other platforms, including video, print and social networks(1)

The aufeminin group, which is 79.3% owned by the Axel Springer group, is listed on compartment B of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0004042083, Ticker: FEM). In 2015, with 370 staff, the Group recorded revenue of €93 million and an EBITDA margin of 25%.

(1) Google Analytics, aufeminin group, no double counting, August 2016

Appendix

DETAILED INCOME STATEMENT

Consolidation of Livingly Media as of 1March in 2015 (post acquisition) vs. 1 January in 2016 and reclassification of Smart AdServer, divested on 30 April, 2015, as "Income from divested activities" in 2015.

In €'000 IFRS 30/09/2016 30/09/2015 Revenues 75,754 64,043 18% Staff costs -20,686 -20,693 Operating expenses -38,907 -29,249 EBITDA (1) 16,161 14,101 15% as a of revenues 21.3% 22.0% Other operating expenses and income -2,133 23,438 Amortization provisions -2,820 -2,719 Operating profit 11,208 34,820 -68% as a of revenues 14,8% 54.4% Financial income/loss -4 157 Corporate tax -4,128 -4,800 Income from discontinued operations (2) 0 869 Income from associates 0 -17 Minority interests -497 -415 Attributable net profit 6,579 30,614 -79% as a of revenues 8.7% 47.8%

(1) EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and other non-recurring operating incomes and expenses.

(2) Given the divestment of Smart AdServer at end-April 2015, its 2015 contribution is reclassified as "Income from divested activities".

