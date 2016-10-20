Prominent Orthodontist Reports 5-Day Tray Changes Possible When AcceleDent is Incorporated into Aligner Protocols

Dr. Kenji Ojima reports improved predictable clinical outcomes with AcceleDent, his preferred accelerated treatment solution

HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Having completed over 800 aligner cases with AcceleDent®, Dr. Kenji Ojima, one of the world's most prominent orthodontists, reports a standard five-day wear time for nearly all of his aligner patients using AcceleDent. Manufactured by OrthoAccel® Technologies, Inc., AcceleDent employs SoftPulse Technology® that more efficiently and effectively translates orthodontic forces from braces or aligners thereby increasing the predictability of tooth movement. AcceleDent is a FDA-cleared medical device that also bears the CE mark as a Class 2A medical device in accordance with the Medical Device Directive 93/42/EEC/Annex V by the London-based British Standards Institute.

Photo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161018/430934

Photo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161018/430935

A renowned orthodontic lecturer and president of the Japan Academy of Aligner Orthodontics, Ojima integrates AcceleDent into his private practice as his preferred accelerated orthodontic treatment solution because it offers a superior orthodontic experience.

"I've been offering AcceleDent since 2012 and I originally began with a 10-day wear time protocol, but after noticing how fast teeth were moving because of the device's SoftPulse Technology, I eventually went to a five-day wear time as my standard aligner protocol," said Ojima, who is an Invisalign Diamond provider. "Using this technology provides an added benefit and compliance motivator for patients because my patients who use AcceleDent experience less discomfort associated with orthodontics, such as the pain aligner patients experience when changing trays."

Ojima adds that AcceleDent's technology accelerates bone remodeling in the craniofacial region, guiding teeth to seat better in each new aligner tray. "A better and faster fit in the aligners improves the predictability of my clinical outcomes," he noted.

The five-day aligner wear protocol remains the same for Ojima's complex orthodontic cases. One of his patients, a 26-year-old female, presented with severe anterior crowding, a narrow arch and rotation on tooth #11. Ojima's diagnosis and treatment plan revealed that this non-extraction, expansion case was treated with 40 aligners. Standard treatment was projected to be 20 months, but by using AcceleDent, the patient changed trays every five days and treatment was complete in just eight months. (See figure 1)

In another case, Ojima treated a 27-year-old female patient who had severe crowding and a high canine. In addition to extracting the first premolars, Ojima's treatment plan included 72 aligners for a projected 36-month treatment. With AcceleDent, the patient changed aligners every five days and completed treatment in 13 months. (See figure 2)

"These are two of many cases that show the quality clinical results I achieve when treating aligner patients with AcceleDent using a five-day wear time protocol," said Ojima. He adds that in instances when patients had exceptional compliance, he was able to achieve quality results with a four- and three-day aligner change.

According to the Journal of Clinical Orthodontics, AcceleDent is the most common accelerated treatment technique used by orthodontists. The innovative technology is currently available in more than 3,300 orthodontic locations in North America and nearly 800 international locations.

For more information about AcceleDent or to view additional case presentations, visit AcceleDent.com/orthodontists or AcceleDent.co.uk.

About OrthoAccel® Technologies, Inc.

OrthoAccel® Technologies, Inc. is a privately owned medical device company engaged in the creation, manufacturing, marketing and sales of innovative solutions that enhance dental care and orthodontic treatment. Among the company's innovations is AcceleDent®, an FDA-cleared, Class II medical device that speeds up orthodontic treatment by as much as 50 percent and reduces discomfort associated with orthodontic treatment when used in conjunction with braces or aligners. OrthoAccel, the Leader in Accelerated Orthodontics, has received positive feedback from patients and leading orthodontists from around the world who recommend the award-winning AcceleDent as the fast, safe and gentle solution to accelerate orthodontic treatment. Ranked onDeloitte's 2015 Technology Fast 500as one of the fastest growing companies in North America, OrthoAccel is based in Houston, Texas and maintains a global presence through its EMEA office in Essen, Germany. To learn more about OrthoAccel's focus on improving the journey to healthy, beautiful smiles, visit AcceleDent.com.