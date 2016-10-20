sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 20.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 550 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

25,796 Euro		+0,177
+0,69 %
WKN: A2ANVF ISIN: NL0011970280 Ticker-Symbol: P0N 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PATHEON NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PATHEON NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,231
26,336
18:24
20.10.2016 | 18:11
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Japan CMO (Contract Manufacturing Organization) Market Overview 2016 Featuring Bushu, Catalent, Cmic, Nipro, Patheon & Saltigo

DUBLIN, October 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Overview of Japanese CMO Market ver2016" report to their offering.

This repor talks about the overview of Japanese CMO (contract manufacturing organization) market. The readers will get insights about related regulations, market size, major players, and future prospect in this industry.

While most of products outsourced from pharma are long listed drugs, we also see expanding demands for new drugs, investigational products, and generics these days.
The outsourcing rate is steadily rising. Currently, 30% of pharmaceutical productions seem to be outsourced to 3rd parties such as CMO.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Summary

2. Definition of CMO

3. Laws and Regulations Related to CMOs

4. Main Industry Group

5. CMO Market Scale

6. Main CMOs

7. Nipro Pharma

8. Bushu Pharmaceuticals

9. CMIC CMO

10. Catalent Japan

11. Patheon

12. Saltigo

13. Other CMOs

14. Outsourcing Trend from Pharma

15. Trend of pharmas' selling/closing Factories

16. Market Entry from Drug makers

17. Future Prospects

18. Appendix: Quick Look of global CMO Market

Companies Mentioned

  • Bushu
  • Catalent
  • Cmic
  • Nipro
  • Patheon
  • Saltigo

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r9rk5h/the_overview_of

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2016 PR Newswire