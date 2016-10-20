Research and Markets - Japan CMO (Contract Manufacturing Organization) Market Overview 2016 Featuring Bushu, Catalent, Cmic, Nipro, Patheon & Saltigo

DUBLIN, October 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Overview of Japanese CMO Market ver2016" report to their offering.
This repor talks about the overview of Japanese CMO (contract manufacturing organization) market. The readers will get insights about related regulations, market size, major players, and future prospect in this industry.
While most of products outsourced from pharma are long listed drugs, we also see expanding demands for new drugs, investigational products, and generics these days.
The outsourcing rate is steadily rising. Currently, 30% of pharmaceutical productions seem to be outsourced to 3rd parties such as CMO.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Summary
2. Definition of CMO
3. Laws and Regulations Related to CMOs
4. Main Industry Group
5. CMO Market Scale
6. Main CMOs
7. Nipro Pharma
8. Bushu Pharmaceuticals
9. CMIC CMO
10. Catalent Japan
11. Patheon
12. Saltigo
13. Other CMOs
14. Outsourcing Trend from Pharma
15. Trend of pharmas' selling/closing Factories
16. Market Entry from Drug makers
17. Future Prospects
18. Appendix: Quick Look of global CMO Market
Companies Mentioned
- Bushu
- Catalent
- Cmic
- Nipro
- Patheon
- Saltigo
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r9rk5h/the_overview_of
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716