Research and Markets - Japan CMO (Contract Manufacturing Organization) Market Overview 2016 Featuring Bushu, Catalent, Cmic, Nipro, Patheon & Saltigo

This repor talks about the overview of Japanese CMO (contract manufacturing organization) market. The readers will get insights about related regulations, market size, major players, and future prospect in this industry.



While most of products outsourced from pharma are long listed drugs, we also see expanding demands for new drugs, investigational products, and generics these days.

The outsourcing rate is steadily rising. Currently, 30% of pharmaceutical productions seem to be outsourced to 3rd parties such as CMO.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Summary



2. Definition of CMO



3. Laws and Regulations Related to CMOs



4. Main Industry Group



5. CMO Market Scale



6. Main CMOs



7. Nipro Pharma



8. Bushu Pharmaceuticals



9. CMIC CMO



10. Catalent Japan



11. Patheon



12. Saltigo



13. Other CMOs



14. Outsourcing Trend from Pharma



15. Trend of pharmas' selling/closing Factories



16. Market Entry from Drug makers



17. Future Prospects



18. Appendix: Quick Look of global CMO Market



