Middle East IVD Market Report 2016 - Forecasts to 2021: Focus on Clinical Chemistry, Microbiology, Point of Care, Histology and Others - Research and Markets

In vitro diagnostic (IVD) companies are casting their nets in developing countries, where rising incomes and standards of living have sparked a new health consciousness and growing demands for quality medical care. The Middle East is an underserved region with large market potential. IVD in the Middle East provides data on the developments in the IVD industry in the Middle East.



The countries covered are Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Israel, Jordan, and other Mideast (Bahrain, Gaza Strip, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Syria, West Bank, Yemen).



The Middle East market for in vitro diagnostics is provided in U.S. dollars for the years 2016 - 2021. The report covers five segments of the IVD market in the Middle East: clinical chemistry, microbiology, point of care (poc), histology, and other (includes immunoassays, nucleic acid assays, blood bank ABO; the largest of these is the immunoassay segment).



In the Middle East, there is increased demand for healthcare, which requires increased investment in healthcare. There is growing demand in the region, therefore, for medical testing. The efforts of major IVD companies will have a large impact on the way Middle Eastern laboratories operate and how such labs can consistently provide reliable and accurate results to patients.



The information presented in this report is derived on publicly available information sources such as company, government, and medical organization reports. The analysis is based on the author's industry knowledge combined with literature searches.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Executive Summary



Overview

Scope and Methodology

Size and Growth of the Market

2: Middle East: Regional Overview



Population

Economic Outlook

Major Diseases Affecting the Middle Eastern Population

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Diseases

Cancer

Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS)

Arab Health Congress

3: Market Analysis



Overview

Market Drivers

Market Inhibitors

Market Participant Activity

Total Middle East Market

Clinical Chemistry Market

Microbiology Market

Point-of-Care Market

Histology Market

Other Markets - Immunoassays

