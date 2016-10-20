WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - October 20, 2016) - SETDA, the principal membership association of U.S. state and territorial educational technology leaders announced today Candice Dodson, Director of e-Learning for the Indiana Department of Education, as the recipient of the SETDA State Leader of the Year Award. Dodson accepted the award at the 2016 SETDA Leadership Summit: Leading Innovation for All Learners in National Harbor, Maryland. The annual SLY Award honors an active SETDA member who has exhibited exemplary national and state leadership in educational technology. The awardee actively supports districts in his or her state to improve digital learning opportunities for all students, collaborates with members and other peers nationally through SETDA initiatives and committees, and engages with the broader education and policymaking communities to advocate for the role of technology in advancing education.

"Candice is a tireless leader both for Indiana and for SETDA. This includes traveling across her state to deliver The Summer of E-Learning professional development to Indiana educators and advocating for access to e-learning with state policy makers," noted Tracy Weeks, Executive Director of SETDA. "She is always eager to share her state successes and challenges with SETDA members and to foster a culture of thought-partnership and collaboration when it comes to her work on the SETDA Board."

"Candice is a unique leader who has touched all of us with spirit, kindness and out-of-the-box thinking. She is a fearless advocate for education who gets involved, speaks up, and enthusiastically shares innovative ways to collaborate at all levels," shared SETDA Board member and previous SLY Award winner, Peter Drescher, Education Technology Coordinator, Vermont Agency of Education.

