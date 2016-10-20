The latest Technavio report on the global IT consulting servicesmarket provides an analysis of the key trends expected to impact the market's outlook through 2020. Technavio's category spend intelligence researchers define an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=53697

Technavio's new market intelligence sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top five emerging trends driving the global IT consulting services are as a follows:

Adoption of environment-friendly technology

Growing preference for remote working environments

Increase in service offshoring

Increase in market consolidation

Rise in use of cloud-based IT infrastructure

Adoption of environment-friendly technology

In the fast-changing technological environment, hardware needs to be upgraded every few years. This is prompting suppliers to adopt greener models in a bid to reduce wastage and pollution, and enhance recyclability.

According to Angad Singh, a category specialist at Technavio, "Organizations are increasing focusing on reducing their carbon footprints to gain acceptance from governments and clients. Also, adopting environment-friendly technology saves resources in the long run."

Growing preference for remote working environments

Remote working environments eliminates travel time and effort and facilitates wider collaboration. As a result, organizations are increasingly adopting remote working environments. Around 60% of employees in North America prefer to work remotely.

Increase in service offshoring

Organizations are expanding their operations to emerging markets such as India, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines. This is driving the demand for IT consultants that can effectively integrate the IT systems located in these countries with the organizational facilities in other regions. This way, organizations can save on costs as they can hire skilled labor at a much lower costs. It also helps integrate IT systems across the globe.

Increase in market consolidation

Companies with revenues of less than USD 1 billion are resorting to consolidation to overcome growth challenges. In 2015, mergers and acquisitions of technology were valued at USD 459.6 billion, 11% higher than the previous record of 2000 (20 deals topped USD 1 billion, while three topped USD 10 billion). These consolidations are expected to have a significant impact on the IT consulting services industry, as they enable the integration of IT systems and infrastructure across platforms.

Rise in use of cloud-based IT infrastructure

Organizations have been consistently shifting to cloud-based IT infrastructure such as SaaS models over the past five years, as these models are cost-effective and provide easy access to data across geographies.

IT consultants help buyers migrate to new cloud-based technologies and also ensure effective integration of these technologies with existing legacy systems. They also use clouds as tools to centralize and organize businesses of clients, which, in turn, helps them in effectively managing projects and resources.

Top five suppliers in the global IT consulting services market:

Accenture

Deloitte

IBM

Hewlett Packard

CGI Group

Browse Related Reports:

IT Storage Services Procurement Market Intelligence 2016

Global IT Peripherals Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2016

Global IT Infrastructure Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2016

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161020005073/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com