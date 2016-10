NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Shares of American Express (AXP) continue to see substantial strength in afternoon trading on Thursday after moving sharply higher early in the session. After reaching a six-month intraday high, AmEx is currently up by 10.4 percent.



The sharp jump by AmEx comes after the credit card giant reported better than expected third quarter earnings and raised its full-year forecast.



