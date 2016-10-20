

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - World wine output are expected to drop 5.3 percent in 2016, as rain has spoiled grape production in South America and France.



Trade group the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV), predicts the global output of wine to fall to 259 millions of hectoliters (mhl), a decrease of 5 percent compared to 2015.



2016 production would be among the lowest in 20 years.



In 2016, Italy confirmed its place as the leading world producer with 48.8 mhl, down 2 percent from 2015, France follows with 42.2 mhl production, which was 12 down from 2015. Spain comes at third position with 37.8 mhl, up 1 percent.



In South America, production was strongly affected by climatic events, with Argentina reporting a significant reduction in its production with 8.8 mhl vinified in 2016, which was down 35 percent, while Chile production plunged 21 percent to 10.1 mhl. In Brazil, production fell to 1.4 mhl, a sharp drop of 50% form 2015.



