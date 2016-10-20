Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Psoriasis - 5EU Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2024" report to their offering.

The Psoriasis market is to experience modest growth during the forecast period at a CAGR of 7.26%. This growth will be driven primarily by the highly anticipated arrivals of promising systemic therapies- interleukin-17 (IL-17) inhibitors (Cosentyx, guselkumab and tildrakizumab), interleukin-23 (IL-23) inhibitors (ixekizumab and brodalumab) as well as phsophodiesterase (PDE4) inhibitor- Otezla (apremilast). Nevertheless, looming patent expiries of high-grossing branded drugs- especially TNF inhibitors, Humira, Enbrel and Remicade, in the US, 5EU (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK), and Japan, along with rapid global developments of biosimilars are expected to spread the growth throughout the different classes of products, away from the branded TNF inhibitors which have traditionally been the main driver of growth in the prior years.

The 5EU contributed 31.6% of the global market share in the psoriasis market in 2014. Similarly to the US, the drug classes spanning the 5EU psoriasis market were: TNF inhibitors, an IL-12/IL-23 inhibitor, IL-23 inhibitors, IL-17 inhibitors, JAK inhibitors, a PDE-4 inhibitor, systemic therapies, biosimilars, and topical therapies.

Scope

Overview of Psoriasis including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

Detailed information on the key drugs in 5EU including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

Sales forecast for the top drugs in 5EU from 2014-2024.

Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting 5EU Psoriasis market.

