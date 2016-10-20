

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A majority of likely voters agree with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's claim that the news media is biased against him, according to the results of a Quinnipiac University poll.



Fifty-five percent of likely voters think the media is biased against Trump, while 42 percent disagreed. The results showed a significant partisan divide on the issue.



The poll found that 88 percent of Republicans agreed that the media is biased against the GOP nominee, but 77 percent of Democrats said the media is not biased.



Independent voters are more likely to say the media is biased against Trump, with 61 percent agreeing with the real estate tycoon's claims.



'Donald Trump made the charge, and American likely voters agree: There IS a media bias against the GOP contender,' said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. 'But does that explain his lackluster standing with his core base?'



The national poll showed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton with a 47 percent to 40 percent lead over Trump, which compares to a 45 percent to 40 percent advantage for Clinton earlier this month.



Clinton benefits from substantial leads among women and non-white voters, while men are divided and Trump has a moderate advantage among white voters.



Trump has repeatedly suggested that media bias in favor of Clinton is part of an effort to rig the election for the Democratic nominee.



The Quinnipiac survey of 1,007 likely voters was conducted October 17th through 18th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



