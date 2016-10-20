FT. LAUDERDALE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Real Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: RLBD) and HillBilly Brand, Inc. announced today that they have finalized their agreement for a strategic partnership involving the HillBilly® brand that is expected to accelerate growth for HillBilly® brand beverage products in fast-growing segments of the beverage industry.

Importantly, in a focused effort to align long-term economic interests, and set the stage for serious investment in the beverage sector, HillBilly Brand, Inc. agreed to contribute the use of the HillBilly trademarks to HB Beverages, LLC under the terms of a new worldwide, exclusive agreement. As such Real Brands, Inc. will have a controlling economic interest and responsibility for managing and funding HB Beverages, LLC.

"Real Brands, Inc. and HillBilly Brand, Inc. have formed an innovative partnership that enables Real Brands, Inc. to invest growth capital into building the HillBilly® Brand of Lemonade and Iced Teas that we launched in 2015 while further developing our plans for HillBilly® Beer and malt beverages," said Jerry Pearring, CEO of Real Brands, Inc. "This structure creates a real opportunity for all stakeholders as we successfully develop new packages, geographic distribution and leverage relationships in these fast growing beverage categories."

"This partnership complements our existing HillBilly® Bourbon and HillBilly® clothing lines," said Shon Lees, President of Hillbilly Brand, Inc. "Furthermore, it's expected to increase cross merchandising and sales opportunities for HillBilly® Lemonade and Iced Tea, including its planned line-extension as well as new beverages."

About Real Brands

Real Brands, Inc. (RLBD) is a publicly held Beverage company. The Company's strategy is to build beverage brands and is currently focusing on brand development of the HillBilly® Beverage brand, a brand of lemonade and iced teas that competes in the alternative beverage category. For additional information go to www.realbrandsusa.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release that relate to Real Brands' expectations with regard to the future impact on its results are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The results anticipated by any or all of these forward-looking statements might not occur. Real Brands undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in Real Brands' plans or expectations.

