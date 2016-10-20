

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Financial services company Ally Financial has launched a promotional campaign across the US to 'demonstrate the importance of valuing every cent.' The company has hidden some 100 special pennies across major cities, and who ever finds it will receive a $1,000 cash.



The special pennies are slightly larger than common ones, with an Ally logo on one side and '100,000 cents' on the other. The coins have been hidden in: Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, Austin, Chicago, Charlotte, Detroit, Miami, New York and Washington, DC.



Clues for the locations of the pennies can be found on the company's social media page. When found, Ally Lucky Pennies can be redeemed online from October 18 through December 31 at AllyLuckyPenny.com. Finders can enter the redemption code located on the back of the Ally Lucky Penny on the site to begin verification as a potential prize winner.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX