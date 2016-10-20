Nets A/S: Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Nets' shares and other financial instruments linked thereto

Company announcement

20 October 2016

Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Nets' shares and other financial instruments linked thereto

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Nets A/S, CVR no. 37427497 ("Nets"), shall hereby notify receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Nets and persons closely associated with them in Nets' shares and other financial instruments linked thereto.

In connection with the end of the stabilisation period, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, as stabilisation agent has informed Nets and the selling shareholders in connection with the IPO, that it will not exercise the overallotment option described in the prospectus published by Nets A/S on 13 September 2016. Accordingly, NH Fintech ApS, which is a closely associated person to Bo Nilsson, CEO of Nets, will be receive redelivery of the shares in Nets A/S which it had previously lent to Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, as stabilisation agent pursuant to a stock lending agreement as also set out in company announcement no. 5/2016 dated 23 September 2016 regarding the result and pricing of the IPO and with reference to company announcement no. 8/2016 dated 23 September 2016 regarding reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Nets' shares and other financial instruments linked thereto.

1

Details of the Reporting Person / Closely Associated Person

a)

Name

NH Fintech ApS

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Closely associated person to Bo Nilsson, CEO of Nets

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the Company, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Nets A/S

b)

LEI code

N/A

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code

Shares, ISIN DK0060745370

b)

Nature of the transaction

Redelivery of lending shares to NH Fintech ApS under a stock lending agreement as the overallotment option granted as part of the IPO has not been exercised

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price (s) Volume(s) N/A 64,931

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2016-10-20

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

For additional information, please contact





Nets A/S

Karsten Anker Petersen, Head of Group Communications

Lars Oestmoe, Head of Investor Relations











+45 29 48 78 83

+47 913 47 177

