Nets A/S: Major shareholder announcement

20 October 2016

Major shareholder announcement

With reference to the major shareholder notifications published in company announcement no. 11/2016 dated 23 September 2016 and no. 22 dated 11 October 2016 as well as company announcement no. 25/2016 dated 20 October 2016 regarding the end of the stabilisation period in connection with the initial public offering of shares in Nets A/S (the "IPO"), Nets A/S ("Nets") hereby announces the following notification pursuant to section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act regarding AB Toscana (Luxembourg) Investment S.Ã r.l.'s holding of shares in Nets.

In connection with the end of the stabilisation period, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, as stabilisation agent has informed Nets and the selling shareholders in connection with the IPO, that it will not exercise the overallotment option described in the prospectus published by Nets A/S on 13 September 2016. Accordingly, 14,821,628 shares in Nets A/S previously delivered to Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch pursuant to a stock lending agreement will therefore be returned to AB Toscana (Luxembourg) Investment S.Ã r.l., which hereafter holds 80,016,184 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 each, corresponding to 39.9% of the total share capital and voting rights shares in Nets as also set out in company announcement no. 5/2016 dated 23 September 2016 regarding the result and pricing of the IPO and the major shareholder announcements no. 11/2016 dated 23 September 2016 and no. 22 dated 11 October 2016.

AB Toscana (Luxembourg) Investment S.Ã r.l. is a limited liability company (société Ã responsabilité limitée) organised under the laws of Luxembourg with registration number B 204169 with its registered office at 2-4 rue Beck, L-1222 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. AB Toscana (Luxembourg) Investment S.Ã r.l. is wholly owned by AB Toscana (Luxembourg) Holding S.Ã r.l., which is a limited liability company (société Ã responsabilité limitée) organised under the laws of Luxembourg with registration number B 204128 with its registered office at 2-4 rue Beck, L-1222 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. AB Toscana (Luxembourg) Holding S.Ã r.l. is jointly controlled by the Bain Capital Funds (50%) and AI Toscana (Luxembourg) Holding S.Ã r.l. (50%), which in turn is controlled by the Advent Funds.

The Advent Funds are comprised by Advent International GPE VII L.P., Advent International GPE VII-A L.P., Advent International GPE VII-B L.P., Advent International GPE VII-C L.P., Advent International GPE VII-D L.P., Advent International GPE VII-E L.P., Advent International GPE VII-F L.P., Advent International GPE VII-G L.P., Advent International GPE VII-H L.P., Advent Partners GPE VII-A Cayman L.P., Advent Partners GPE VII-A L.P., Advent Partners GPE VII-B Cayman L.P., Advent Partners GPE VII Cayman L.P. and Advent Partners GPE VII L.P. managed by Advent International Corporation (the "Advent Funds").

The Bain Capital Funds are comprised by Bain Capital Europe Fund III, L.P., BCIP Associates IV, L.P., BCIP Associates IV-B, L.P., BCIP Trust Associates IV, L.P. and BCIP Trust Associates IV-B, L.P., which are funds advised by Bain Capital Private Equity (Europe) L.L.P. and which are ultimately controlled by Bain Capital Investors, L.L.C., and Randolph Street Investment Partners, L.P. (the "Bain Capital Funds").

