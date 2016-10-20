

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures fell Thursday, trimming weekly gains after a top U.S. central banker made hawkish comments last night.



Dec. gold was down $2.40, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,267.50/oz.



'If the economy stays on its current trajectory I think ... we'll see an interest rate hike later this year,' New York Fed President William Dudley said.



He added that a rate hike 'is not really that big a deal.'



Meanwhile, the European Central Bank announced its decision to leave interest rates unchanged and confirmed its monthly asset purchases of 80 billion euros are intended to run until the end of March 2017, or beyond, if necessary.



In his subsequent press conference, ECB President Mario Draghi claimed that the ECB's governing council did not have any discussions about its quantitative easing program.



On the U.S. economic front, the Labor Department said initial jobless claims climbed to 260,000, an increase of 13,000 from the previous week's revised level of 247,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 250,000.



