Global Fantasy Sports Market to Grow 10.16% by 2020 - A New Form of Gambling? - Research and Markets

The report forecasts the global fantasy sport to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% during the period 2016-2020.

Initially, the professional league industry was highly conservative regarding DFS activities. However, the industry has a much more liberal and accepting view today. Earlier, league authorities dismissed the advent of daily fantasy leagues, pointing out that such activities would lead to players being exploited as assets, rather than being looked upon for their skills on the field. However, with the larger acceptance of the medium among the populace, we see that professional leagues have now made way for several pro league and daily fantasy partnerships.

According to the report, the medium allows individuals to exercise direct control over the operations of their fantasy sports team. They also provide the individual with the chance to live vicariously as general managers, franchise owners, or coaches of their own team or teams by structuring and drafting the team. They also have the liberty to structure the team in a manner where they can start and organize rosters of athletes playing for them. In addition, playing fantasy sports creates a competitive experience among friends and fellow fantasy sports enthusiasts. The medium also enables sharing of knowledge and expertise. These games also provide a platform for end-users to interact with their friends and colleagues while engaging in their favorite leisure activity.

Further, the report states that in many countries, including Brazil, fantasy sports are considered to be a new form of gambling. The success of any fantasy sports team depends both on performance and luck. Vendors maintain that fantasy sports are games of skill and do not involve gambling. Therefore, these games do not face the same kind of restrictions faced by online gambling.

Key vendors:

CBS

DraftKings

ESPN

FanDuel

Yahoo

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Appendix

