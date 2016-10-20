Global Adult Store Market to Grow 5.68% by 2020 - Driven by Increased Consumption of Sex Toys Such as Vibrators & Dildos - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Adult Store Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global adult store market to grow at a CAGR of 5.68% during the period 2016-2020.

Vendors employ discrete packaging even when shipping their online products. They have started packaging the products with no indication of contents. Thus, anonymity is maintained even from the delivery person. This trend is making consumers more comfortable with shopping for products from the privacy of their homes. This is expected to drive the demand in the market during the forecast period.

According to the report, rise in disposable income will be a key driver for market growth. Per capita disposable income exhibits low volatility in the case of developed countries because of a higher number of double-income households. Disposable income is increasing globally, especially at a faster rate in Pacific Rim countries such as India, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. This has directly boosted the consumer's purchasing power and the number of women working has increased consumption of sex toys such as vibrators and dildos sold through both channels of distribution, namely online and retail outlets, globally to meet their sexual desires.

Further, the report states that sexual wellness products, especially sex toys, are perceived as vulgar and risqué. The taboos associated with these products have prevented vendors from venturing into this space. Societal norms related to intimacy are discouraging consumers from openly buying these products, which is the biggest challenge for the market. A large number of consumers perceive adult games, erotic lingerie, lubricants, toys, and even contraceptives as immoral and inappropriate. Vendors need to find a strategy to sell these products that fits in with the consumer mentality and promote them as those that would help to lead healthy sex lives.

Key vendors:

Church & Dwight

Doc Johnson

LELO

Pleasure Chest

Reckitt Benckiser

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel

PART 07: Market segmentation by product

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Market drivers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

PART 14: Buying criteria

PART 15: Vendor landscape

PART 16: Key vendor analysis

PART 17: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pg8nnc/global_adult

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716