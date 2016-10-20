Research and Markets - Global Kombucha Market Value of USD 4.46 Billion by 2024 - Trends, Technologies & Opportunities Report 2016-2024 - Vendors: Red Bull, Cell-Nique Corp, Buchi Kombucha

DUBLIN, October 20, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Kombucha Market Analysis By Flavor (Original, Flavored), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Health Stores, Online Stores) And Segment Forecasts To 2024" report to their offering.

The global kombucha market is forecast to reach a value of USD 4.46 billion by 2024.



Kombucha helps to control liver cell toxicity and aids in detoxification, digestion, and weight loss. It also improves immunity and acts like an energy drink. Some of the drivers influencing the market growth are the ease of manufacturing and rising demand for probiotic beverages.



Growing disposable income and the trend of maintaining a healthy diet intake has led to increasing demand for natural and organic beverages. North America occupied the largest market share in 2015 on account of a vast number of brewers operating in this region.



Further key findings from the report suggest:



The Symbiotic Colony of Bacteria and Yeast (SCOBY) is the key ingredient for the manufacture of fermented kombucha tea

Fermented drinks have gained wide acceptance in the healthy beverages industry

Consumers broadly prefer flavored kombucha drinks; this segment accounted for 68% of the market volume in 2015.

Brewers have launched a variety of exotic flavors such as coconut & mango, pineapple-jalapeno, guava, and berry. Other flavors extracted from flowers, herbs, roots, and spices are also used in the beverage.

Companies Mentioned:



Buchi Kombucha

Cell-Nique Corporation

GT's Kombucha

Hain Celestial Group

Red Bull GmbH, and Revive Kombucha among others

Report Structure:



1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Snapshot



4 Market Variables, Trends & Scope



5 Kombucha Market: Flavor Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Kombucha Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis



7 Kombucha Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



8 Competitive Landscape



9 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xfhn8n/kombucha_market

