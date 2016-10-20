Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Dry Eye Syndrome 5EU Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2024" report to their offering.

DES drug sales in the 5EU reached $181m during the base year of 2014. The launch of Santen's new DES drug, Ikervis, in 2015 will be the main driver for this significant growth in these markets. The expected arrival of pharmacotherapies into the DES market in the 5EU during the forecast period will cause the relative market share of these artificial tears products to drastically fall to 36.9% by 2024.

Scope

Overview of DES including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.

Detailed information on the key drugs in 5EU including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.

Sales forecast for the top drugs in 5EU from 2014-2024.

Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting 5EU DES market.

Reasons to buy

Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return

Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for DES.

Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential

Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance

Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2014-2024 in 5EU.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables Figures

2 Introduction

3 Disease Overview

4 Disease Management

5 Competitive Assessment

5.1 Overview

5.2 Product Profiles

5.2.1 Restasis (cyclosporine)

5.2.2 Diquas (diquafosol tetrasodium)

5.2.3 Mucosta ophthalmic solution (rebamipide)

5.2.4 Ikervis (cyclosporine)

5.2.5 Artificial Tears

5.2.6 Other therapies

6 Unmet Need and Opportunity

6.1 Overview

6.2 New Therapies for DES

6.3 Better Diagnostic Tools

6.4 Appropriate Clinical Trial Design to Secure Regulatory Approval

6.5 Simplified Dosing

6.6 Patient Education to Improve Tolerance and Compliance

6.7 Improved Physician and Patient Disease Awareness

7 Pipeline Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Clinical Trial Mapping

7.2.1 Clinical Trial Design for DES

7.2.2 Ora for DES Drug Development

7.3 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development

7.3.1 Lifitegrast

7.3.2 Tavilermide

7.3.3 Visomitin

7.3.4 RGN-259

7.3.5 Cis-UCA

7.3.6 SI-614

7.4 Promising Drugs in Early-Stage Development

7.4.1 KPI-121

7.4.2 Ozagrel

7.4.3 P-321

7.4.4 Dextenza (OTX-DP)

7.5 Other Drugs in Development

8 Market Outlook

9 Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p3gp8x/dry_eye_syndrome

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161020006367/en/

