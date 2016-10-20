NEWPORT, NH -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Lake Sunapee Bank Group ("we," "us," "our" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LSBG), the holding company for Lake Sunapee Bank, fsb (the "Bank"), today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. Consolidated net income for the third quarter of 2016 was $2.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted common share, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2015, and $7.1 million, or $0.85 per diluted common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2016, compared to $6.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted common share, for the same period in 2015.

"We were pleased with our third quarter performance, particularly with mortgage banking activities," President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Theroux, commented. "In addition, the level of nonperforming assets remained low at 40 basis points, an indication of the stabilizing economy. We continue to prepare for our merger with Bar Harbor Bankshares, recognizing $510 thousand of expenses related to the merger during the quarter with additional expenses anticipated as we move towards a closing date."

Year-to-Date Highlights

Highlights of the nine months ended September 30, 2016 include:

Net income available to common stockholders increased 3.72% compared to the same period in 2015.

Return on average common stockholders' equity of 6.81% and return on average assets of 0.60%.

Book value per common share increased 4.11% to $16.98 as of September 30, 2016.

Loans increased $19.3 million, or 1.58%, to $1.2 billion as of September 30, 2016.

Loans totaling $282.0 million were originated.

Our loan servicing portfolio increased $21.3 million to $467.1 million.

Net loan charge-offs were $461 thousand, or 0.05% (annualized) of average loans, for the nine months ended September 30, 2016.

As a percentage of total loans, nonperforming loans were 0.40%.

Net interest margin was 3.02%.

Noninterest income increased 9.20% to $15.5 million compared to the same period in 2015.

Third Quarter Highlights

Highlights of the three months ended September 30, 2016 (as compared to the prior quarter end and quarter to date) include:

Loans totaling $103.9 million were originated.

Our loan servicing portfolio increased $15.3 million to $467.1 million.

Net loan charge-offs were $90 thousand, or 0.03% (annualized) of average loans, for the quarter ended September 30, 2016.

Return on average common stockholders' equity of 6.54% and return on average assets of 0.58%.

Earnings Summary for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2016

Net income decreased $61 thousand, or 2.58%, compared to the second quarter of 2016. The decrease in net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2016 resulted from decreases of $131 thousand, or 1.20%, in net interest and dividend income and $562 thousand, or 9.79%, in noninterest income, offset by a decrease of $867 thousand, or 6.65%, in noninterest expenses.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 increased $276 thousand, or 4.01%, to $7.1 million compared to $6.9 million for the same period in 2015. The increase in net income resulted from increases of $1.5 million, or 4.70%, in net interest and dividend income, and $1.3 million, or 9.20%, in noninterest income, offset by an increase of $2.1 million, or 6.02%, in noninterest expenses including the $1.3 million of non-deductible expenses related to the pending acquisition by Bar Harbor Bankshares (the "Merger") announced on May 5, 2016.

Net Interest and Dividend Income and Margin

Net interest and dividend income for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 decreased $131 thousand, or 1.20%, compared to the second quarter of 2016, primarily driven by decreased average balances within the investment portfolio during the period and recognition of approximately $200 thousand of interest income, during the previous quarter, related to the payoff of a non-accruing loan. Interest and dividend income decreased $205 thousand, or 1.59%, to $12.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2016, which included decreases of $117 thousand, or 0.99%, in interest and fees on loans and $100 thousand on interest income and dividends related to the investment portfolio. Interest expense decreased $74 thousand, or 3.78%, including a decrease of $70 thousand in interest on advances and other borrowed money representing the impact of average borrowings decreasing 6.32% during the third quarter of 2016 compared to the second quarter of 2016.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2016, our net interest margin decreased to 3.02% compared to 3.08% for the quarter ended June 30, 2016 due primarily to the increase in the average yields on loans and investments to 3.74% and 2.19%, respectively. The average cost of deposits for the third quarter of 2016 was 0.33% compared to 0.34% for the second quarter of 2016 while the average cost of other borrowed funds was 1.52% and 1.51%, respectively. The average cost of funds for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 was 0.55% compared to 0.57% for the quarter ended June 30, 2016.

Net interest and dividend income for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 increased $1.5 million, or 4.70%, compared to the same period in 2015, primarily driven by the increase of interest income on debt securities. Interest and dividend income increased $2.0 million, or 5.47%, to $38.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 compared to the same period in 2015, which included increases of $483 thousand, or 1.39%, in interest and fees on loans including the aforementioned recognition of approximately $200 thousand of interest on a non-accruing loan which was paid off during the second quarter and $1.5 million, or 112.55%, in interest on debt securities and dividends. Interest expense increased $521 thousand, or 10.06%, which included a decrease of $241 thousand, or 8.04%, in interest on deposits and an increase of $679 thousand, or 92.11%, in interest on advances and other borrowed money which includes the impact of an increase of $79.2 million in average borrowings as compared to the same period in 2015.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2016, our net interest margin increased to 3.02% compared to 2.97% for the same period in 2015. The average yield on interest-earning assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 was 3.56% compared to 3.47% for the same period in 2015. The average cost of deposits for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 was 0.34% compared to 0.37% for the same period in 2015 while the average cost of other borrowed funds was 1.53% and 1.65%, respectively. The average cost of funds for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 was 0.56% compared to 0.54% for the same period in 2015.

Provision for Loan Losses

During the third quarter of 2016, we recognized an increase of $189 thousand in the provision for loan losses compared to the second quarter of 2016. Net loan charge-offs were $90 thousand, or 0.03% (annualized) of average loans, for the third quarter of 2016, compared to net loan charge-offs of $36 thousand, or 0.01% (annualized) of average loans, for the second quarter of 2016.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2016, we recognized a provision for loan losses of $542 thousand compared to $440 thousand for the same period in 2015. Net loan charge-offs were $461 thousand, or 0.05% (annualized) of average loans, for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 compared to $1.1 million, or 0.12% (annualized) of average loans, for the same period in 2015.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2016 was $5.2 million, a decrease of $562 thousand, or 9.79%, compared to the second quarter of 2016. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $859 thousand in gains on sales of securities offset, in part, by an increase of $331 thousand, or 140.25%, in mortgage banking activities income.

Noninterest income for the nine month period ended September 30, 2016 was $15.5 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 9.20%, compared to the same period in 2015. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $1.2 million in gains on sales of securities.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2016 decreased $867 thousand, or 6.65%, compared to the second quarter of 2016. The decrease included decreases of $244 thousand of non-deductible expenses related to the pending Merger and $695 thousand in other expenses which includes decreases of $327 thousand in tax credit purchases and $164 thousand in debit card fraud charge-offs, partially offset by an increase of $235 thousand in salaries and employee benefits.

Noninterest expense for the nine month period ended September 30, 2016 increased $2.1 million, or 6.02%, compared to the same period in 2015. The increase included $1.3 million of non-deductible expenses related to the pending Merger and increases of $553 thousand in salaries and employee benefits, $91 thousand in outside services, $35 thousand in supplies, and $722 thousand in other expenses which includes increases of $234 thousand in contributions including tax credit purchases, $67 thousand in periodic impairment expense related to mortgage servicing rights, $130 thousand in shareholder expense primarily due to increased franchise taxes, and $125 thousand in debit card charge-offs related to fraudulent transactions, partially offset by decreases of $300 thousand in occupancy and equipment expense, $113 thousand in advertising and promotion expense, and $134 thousand in amortization of intangible assets.

Income Tax Provision

Income tax expense for the third quarter of 2016 increased $46 thousand, or 4.04%, to $1.2 million compared to the second quarter of 2016. Our effective tax rate was 33.93% for the quarter ended September 30, 2016, an increase from 32.48% for the second quarter of 2016. The higher effective tax rate comparing quarters is primarily driven by the benefit of tax credit purchases applied during the second quarter.

Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 increased $293 thousand to $3.3 million compared to the same period in 2015. Our effective tax rate was 31.89% for the nine month period ended September 30, 2016, which reflects an increase compared to the same period in 2015 due to the impact of the non-deductible Merger expenses of $1.3 million recognized during the period.

Loans and Credit Quality

During the third quarter of 2016, loans increased $2.9 million, or 0.23%, to $1.2 billion at September 30, 2016 compared to June 30, 2016. The third quarter increase reflects increases of $9.9 million in conventional real estate loans, $1.0 million in home equity loans, and $2.4 million in construction and land loans partially offset by decreases of $6.1 million in commercial real estate, $3.9 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $323 thousand in consumer loans.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2016, loans increased $19.3 million, or 1.58%, compared to December 31, 2015. The year-to-date increase reflects increases of $20.1 million in conventional real estate loans, $6.5 million in commercial real estate loans, $3.2 million in commercial and industrial loans, and $2.0 million in home equity loans, partially offset by decreases of $11.5 million in construction and land loans and $1.1 million in consumer loans.

At September 30, 2016, nonperforming loans totaled $5.0 million, or 0.40% of total loans, compared to $5.9 million, or 0.47% of total loans, at June 30, 2016. The allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans at September 30, 2016 was 178.34% compared to 149.11% at June 30, 2016 and 147.51% at December 31, 2015.

Deposits and Funding

Deposits decreased $6.6 million, or 0.58%, to $1.1 billion at September 30, 2016 compared to June 30, 2016. Our noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $4.1 million, or 2.91%, and interest-bearing deposits decreased $2.5 million, or 0.25%, comparing balances at September 30, 2016 to balances at June 30, 2016.

Deposits decreased $15.6 million, or 1.35%, compared to December 31, 2015. Our noninterest-bearing deposits increased $9.6 million, or 7.56%, and interest-bearing deposits decreased $25.3 million, or 2.45%, including a decrease of $11.6 million in time deposits, comparing balances at September 30, 2016 to balances at December 31, 2015.

Quarterly Dividend

On October 13, 2016, the Company declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share payable October 31, 2016 to stockholders of record as of October 24, 2016.

About Lake Sunapee Bank Group

Lake Sunapee Bank Group is the holding company of Lake Sunapee Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides a wide range of life-cycle banking and financial services. Lake Sunapee Bank has four wholly owned subsidiaries: Lake Sunapee Financial Services Corp.; Lake Sunapee Group, Inc., which owns and maintains all buildings and investment properties; McCrillis & Eldredge Insurance, Inc., a full-line independent insurance agency; and Charter Holding Corp., which wholly owns Charter Trust Company, a trust services and wealth management company. Lake Sunapee Bank Group, through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, operates 30 offices in New Hampshire in Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack and Sullivan counties and 15 offices in Vermont in Orange, Rutland and Windsor counties.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date made. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this release. The Company and the Bank do not undertake and specifically decline any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Lake Sunapee Bank Group Selected Financial Highlights Three Months Nine Months Ended September 30, Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands except for per share data) 2016 2015 2016 2015 --------- --------- --------- --------- Net Income $ 2,307 $ 2,147 $ 7,144 $ 6,868 Per Common Share Data: Basic Earnings 0.28 0.25 0.85 0.82 Diluted Earnings (1) 0.28 0.25 0.85 0.82 Dividends Paid 0.14 0.14 0.42 0.40 Dividend Payout Ratio 50.00% 56.00% 49.41% 48.78% As of (Dollars in thousands except for per share September 30, December 31, data) 2016 2015 ------------- ------------- Total Assets $ 1,584,399 $ 1,518,521 Total Securities (2) 167,947 130,161 Loans, Net 1,236,733 1,217,461 Total Deposits 1,141,710 1,157,352 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 202,174 150,000 Stockholders' Equity 142,579 136,708 Book Value per Common Share $ 16.98 $ 16.31 Common Shares Outstanding 8,388,079 8,376,841 Bank Leverage (Tier I) Capital 8.73% 9.02% Common Equity (Tier I) Capital, consolidated 9.46% 9.41% Number of Offices: Banking Offices 35 34 Insurance Offices 3 3 Trust Offices 7 7 (1) Diluted earnings per share are calculated using the weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the period, including common stock equivalents, as appropriate. (2) Includes available-for-sale securities shown at fair value and Federal Home Loan Bank stock at cost. Lake Sunapee Bank Group Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2016 2015 ------------- ------------- (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 18,765 $ 16,426 Overnight deposits 17,320 26,140 ------------- ------------- Cash and cash equivalents 36,085 42,566 Securities available-for-sale 155,077 120,198 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 12,550 9,963 Loans held-for-sale 3,624 2,188 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $9.0 million as of September 30, 2016 and $8.9 million as of December 31, 2015 1,236,733 1,217,461 Accrued interest receivable 2,537 2,431 Bank premises and equipment, net 24,255 24,421 Investments in real estate 3,294 3,392 Other real estate owned 321 904 Goodwill 44,576 44,576 Other intangible assets 6,804 7,822 Bank-owned life insurance 31,523 30,833 Due from broker 14,056 - Other assets 12,647 11,019 ------------- ------------- Total assets $ 1,584,082 $ 1,517,774 ============= ============= LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 137,067 $ 127,428 Interest-bearing 1,004,643 1,029,924 ------------- ------------- Total deposits 1,141,710 1,157,352 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 202,174 150,000 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 21,522 17,957 Subordinated debentures 36,928 36,873 Due to broker 15,234 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 24,125 18,884 ------------- ------------- Total liabilities 1,441,693 1,381,066 ------------- ------------- STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $.01 par value per share: 30,000,000 shares authorized, 8,823,826 shares issued, and 8,388,079 shares outstanding at September 30, 2016 and 30,000,000 shares authorized, 8,811,170 shares issued, and 8,376,841 shares outstanding at December 31, 2015 88 88 Paid-in capital 80,438 80,252 Retained earnings 71,967 68,344 Unearned restricted stock awards (1,025) (1,375) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,304) (3,850) Treasury stock, 435,747 shares as of September 30, 2016 and 434,329 shares as of December 31, 2015, at cost (6,775) (6,751) ------------- ------------- Total stockholders' equity 142,389 136,708 ------------- ------------- Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,584,082 $ 1,517,774 ============= ============= Lake Sunapee Bank Group Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine months Ended September September September September (In thousands, except share 30, 30, 30, 30, and per share data) 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Interest and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 11,755 $ 11,599 $ 35,153 $ 34,670 Interest on debt securities: Taxable 618 291 2,077 862 Tax exempt 154 82 373 253 Dividends 122 89 311 184 Other 34 21 79 52 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total interest and dividend income 12,683 12,082 37,993 36,021 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Interest expense Interest on deposits 909 941 2,758 2,999 Interest on advances and other borrowed money 460 212 1,416 737 Interest on debentures 488 468 1,449 1,394 Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 27 18 78 50 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total interest expense 1,884 1,639 5,701 5,180 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net interest and dividend income 10,799 10,443 32,292 30,841 Provision for loan losses 310 21 542 440 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses 10,489 10,422 31,750 30,401 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Noninterest income Customer service fees 1,430 1,496 4,299 4,325 Gain on sales and calls of securities, net 342 - 1,543 373 Mortgage banking activities 567 196 915 1,008 Net loss on sales of other real estate and property owned (14) (66) (55) (69) Net loss on sales of premises and equipment - (6) - (3) Rental income 185 176 522 513 Trust and investment management fee income 2,110 2,093 6,276 6,339 Insurance and brokerage service income 340 344 1,247 1,163 Bank-owned life insurance income 215 152 652 450 Other income 1 1 95 89 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total noninterest income 5,176 4,386 15,494 14,188 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,350 6,123 18,686 18,133 Occupancy and equipment 1,432 1,485 4,400 4,700 Advertising and promotion 183 297 624 737 Depositors' insurance 250 223 720 697 Outside services 648 702 1,976 1,885 Professional services 315 355 918 1,014 ATM processing fees 266 203 685 622 Supplies 160 149 457 422 Telephone 247 273 790 813 Merger-related expenses 510 - 1,264 - Amortization of intangible assets 331 376 1,018 1,152 Other expenses 1,481 1,570 5,217 4,494 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Total noninterest expense 12,173 11,756 36,755 34,669 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Income before provision for income taxes 3,492 3,052 10,489 9,920 Provision for income taxes 1,185 905 3,345 3,052 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net income $ 2,307 $ 2,147 $ 7,144 $ 6,868 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Net income applicable to common stock $ 2,289 $ 2,127 $ 7,061 $ 6,808 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.85 $ 0.82 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Weighted average number of shares, basic 8,317,518 8,254,688 8,300,832 8,234,789 Earnings per common share, assuming dilution $ 0.28 $ 0.25 $ 0.85 $ 0.82 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- Weighted average number of shares, assuming dilution 8,320,823 8,265,187 8,303,310 8,242,303 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.42 $ 0.40 ---------- ---------- ---------- ----------

