SHENZHEN, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Amlan International announces the addition of three new hires to its China subsidiary, Amlan Trading (Shenzhen) Company, Ltd., keeping pace with growth due to expanding market penetration. The new sales managers were hired to increase service in different regions of China.

Mr. Jixin Dai has taken on the role of Sales Manager of South China. He has over 9 years of experience in the livestock industry, and holds a bachelor degree in Animal Science from China Agricultural University. Dai will help Amlan Trading develop new client relationships in South China while promoting product sales.

Mr. Shengguo Tang joins Amlan Trading as Sales Manager of Central China. Backed by 8 years of experience in the feed industry, Tang will work to further establish a distribution network and increase Amlan Trading's market share in Central China. He previously held the position of Regional Sales Manager of Novus International Trading (Shanghai) Co, Ltd. and received his Master's Degree of Animal Nutrition from Hu Nan Agriculture University.

Mr. Quingliang Wu will assume the role of Sales Manager of East China. After his work selling Biomin's products in East China, Wu comes to Amlan Trading with over 5 years of sales experience in feed additive products. He will be responsible for promoting Amlan product sales in East China. Wu is a graduate of Shanxi Agricultural University with a major in Animal Science.

"We are proud to announce these strategic new hires to support our mission of providing personal technical service across South, Central, and East China," said Dr. Ron Cravens, President of Amlan International, a Nevada Corporation.

About Amlan International

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC), doing business as Amlan International, helps producers increase animal productivity by developing products that enhance intestinal health and function. Since its inception in 2007, Amlan has grown its product offering across the intestinal health and AGP-alternative market, driven largely by the research conducted in its laboratory campus in Vernon Hills, IL. In 2013, the company's global reach expanded with the establishment of its China subsidiary in Shenzhen. Further information on Amlan International is available at Amlan.com. Amlan -- Productivity for Life.

Media Contact

Mike McPherson

312.706.3379

Mike.McPherson@oildri.com

www.amlan.com



