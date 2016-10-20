TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Pursuant to a Fundamental Change Review, Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of Weststar Resources Corp. has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com.

The symbol WER will be delisted at the close on October 20, 2016. Liberty Leaf will begin trading on October 21, 2016.

New Listing: Liberty Leaf Holdings Ltd. Trading Date: October 21, 2016 New Symbol: LIB New CUSIP: 53069P 10 1 New ISIN: CA 53069P 10 1 8 Boardlot: 500 Business Sector: Life Sciences

