GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Department of Canadian Heritage

The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, today announced the renewal of the mandate of Marie Chapman as Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 until 2021. This is the first appointment within a Canadian Heritage Portfolio organization since the government's announcement in February of a new approach to appointments by the Governor in Council. This approach supports an open, transparent, and merit-based selection process-one that will result in the recommendation of high-quality candidates who achieve gender parity and truly reflect Canada's diversity. Ms. Chapman received her first mandate as Chief Executive Officer of the organization after its official opening in 2011.

Ms. Chapman guided the re-opening of the Museum in 2015 after renovations that doubled its area. This major project was made possible by an investment of $30 million. She also led diverse funding campaigns while maintaining excellent relationships with the Museum's stakeholders. Under her leadership, the Museum launched its first travelling exhibition, Canada: Day 1, in which new arrivals in Canada tell the story of their experience on Canadian soil.

Quotes

"I am very pleased to announce the renewal of Marie Chapman's mandate as Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21. Thanks to Ms. Chapman's dedication and leadership, the Museum has had a great deal of success. Visitors have benefited from wonderful exhibitions and enjoyed unforgettable experiences."

-The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

-- As a museum in the Canadian Heritage Portfolio, the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 has a mission to explore the theme of immigration to Canada in order to enhance public understanding of the experiences of immigrants as they arrived in Canada, of the vital role that immigration has played in the building of Canada, and of the contributions of immigrants to the country's culture, economy, and way of life. -- Marie Chapman played a key role in the creation of the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 while working as Director of Marketing and Development with the Pier 21 Society from 2003 to 2011. -- She was named Outstanding Fundraising Professional at the 2007 Maritime Philanthropy Awards. -- Ms. Chapman holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a concentration in Marketing from Mount Allison University in New Brunswick. She has completed a Certified Fundraising Executive Designation, as well as the Executive Leadership program and the Governance Training program at Queen's University in Kingston. -- Located at Pier 21, a national historic site in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the Museum is Canada's sixth national museum and the second to be established outside Canada's Capital Region.

Associated Links

Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Flickr.

Contacts:

Pierre-Olivier Herbert

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage

819-997-7788



Media Relations

Canadian Heritage

819-994-9101

1-866-569-6155

pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca



