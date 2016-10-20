

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $73.7 million, or $0.24 per share. This was higher than $68.4 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



People's United Financial Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $73.7 Mln. vs. $68.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.24 vs. $0.23 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.23



