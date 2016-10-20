

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $24.09 million, or $0.60 per share. This was higher than $14.30 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.7% to $267.12 million. This was up from $224.99 million last year.



Athenahealth, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $24.09 Mln. vs. $14.30 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 68.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.60 vs. $0.36 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 66.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q3): $267.12 Mln vs. $224.99 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.65 - $1.85 Full year revenue guidance: $1.085 - $1.115Bln



