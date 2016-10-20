A.M. Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of "a-" of Aurigen Reinsurance Company (Toronto, Ontario), Aurigen Reinsurance Company of America (Little Rock, AR) and Aurigen Reinsurance Limited (Bermuda). The under review status follows the announcement that Aurigen Capital Limited (Aurigen), the parent company of these operating Aurigen companies, has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by PartnerRe Ltd. (PartnerRe), subject to regulatory approval.

The under review with positive implications status reflects the potential financial and operational benefits that will be derived from Aurigen being a significant operation within a larger, higher-rated organization. The Credit Ratings (ratings) will remain under review pending the completion of this transaction, and all regulatory filings have been completed. A.M. Best will continue to monitor the progress of the transaction until the final close. The ratings of PartnerRe and its subsidiaries remain unchanged.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on A.M. Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see A.M. Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Understanding Best's Credit Ratings

A.M. Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating and information source. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2016 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161020006646/en/

Contacts:

A.M. Best

Anthony McSwieney, +1 908 439 2200, ext. 5715

Senior Financial Analyst

anthony.mcswieney@ambest.com

or

Ken Johnson, +1 908 439 2200, ext. 5056

Senior Director

ken.johnson@ambest.com

or

Christopher Sharkey, +1 908 439 2200, ext. 5159

Manager, Public Relations

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

or

Jim Peavy, +1 908 439 2200, ext. 5644

Director, Public Relations

james.peavy@ambest.com