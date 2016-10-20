CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/20/16 -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX: EFX) ("Enerflex" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of products and services to the global energy industry, will release its third quarter 2016 financial results on November 9, 2016. These results will be available on the Enerflex website at www.enerflex.com.

Analysts, investors, members of the media, and other interested parties are invited to participate in a teleconference and audio webcast on Thursday, November 10, 2016 at 8:00 a.m. MST to discuss the third quarter 2016 financial results and operating highlights.

To participate, please call 1.888.222.3067. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No passcode is required. The live audio webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Enerflex website at www.enerflex.com under the Investors section on November 10, 2016 at 8:00 a.m. MST.

The conference will begin with a brief address by J. Blair Goertzen, President and Chief Executive Officer and D. James Harbilas, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question and answer period.

A replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call until midnight, November 17, 2016. Please call 1.800.558.5253 or 1.416.626.4100 and enter passcode 21820666.

About Enerflex

Enerflex is a single source supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment - plus in-house engineering and mechanical service expertise. The Company's broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission, and service hydrocarbon handling systems. Enerflex's expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment servicing the natural gas production industry.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Enerflex has approximately 1,900 employees worldwide. Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates and joint-ventures operate in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Australia, the United Kingdom, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. Enerflex's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "EFX". For more information about Enerflex, go to www.enerflex.com.

Contacts:

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Enerflex Ltd.

J. Blair Goertzen

President & Chief Executive Officer

403.236.6852



Enerflex Ltd.

D. James Harbilas

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

403.236.6857

www.enerflex.com



